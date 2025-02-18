The NRL's preparation for Las Vegas is in full swing, with Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys inviting United States of America president Donald Trump to attend the games, and former prop Aaron Woods making a promotional appearance at a taping of the WWE's Monday Night Raw.

The NRL had its first trip to Las Vegas last year, when the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters all travelled.

This time around, the New Zealand Warriors will clash with the Canberra Raiders, and the Penrith Panthers will face the Cronulla Sharks. The slate of games has also expanded to four, with an English Super League contest between the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to be played as well as a women's Test between Australia and England.

V'Landys, appearing on American TV Network Fox News, made an invite to Trump to attend the game while staring down the barrel of a camera.

"Mr President, we want to introduce you to the toughest game on earth, rugby league, in the world's sport and entertainment capital, Las Vegas," V'Landys said in one part of the promotional take.

"We know you love physical, tough contact sports, and there is no sport more brutal than rugby league."

V'Landys also said NRL players don't wear pads or helmets, and suggested Trump attending would help balance out America's trade surplus with Australia.

The NRL, who have been attempting to promote the sport to an American audience, also had a spot with now-retired former Origin and Australian Test prop Aaron Woods appearing on WWE programming.

Woods received several seconds of air time while long-time WWE announcer Michael Cole read a script to promote the NRL and American festival of rugby league that will take place around the Las Vegas games.

The games will be played on Sunday, March 2 (Australian time).