After 15 years, Australian international and NSW Blues representative Mark 'MG' Geyer has reportedly been axed from the Triple M breakfast radio show.

The surprising announcement comes after the radio program increased its listenership by 21,000 people according to the radio ratings, which were released a couple of weeks ago.

First reported by The Daily Telegraph, Geyer's sacking from the radio program follows Gus Worland's departure and Wendell Sailor's retirement from Triple M.

Joining Triple M in 2009, he became one of the radio station's longest-serving presenters and was known for his analysis, commentary and opinions.

During this period, he worked alongside the likes of Stuart MacGill, Gus Worland, Matty Johns, Jess Eva, Chris Page, Ray Warren, Mick Molloy, Cat Lynch and Natarsha Belling, to name a few.

Away from the radio booth, Geyer - the father of Panthers forward Mavrik Geyer - won a premiership with the Penrith Panthers in 1991 and managed three games each for the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos between 1989 and 1991.

An enforcer on the field, he was one of the toughest forwards and played 180 first-grade matches for the Panthers, Balmain Tigers and Western Reds between 1986 and 2000.