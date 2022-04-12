The NRL have elected to slap Payne Haas and Albert Kelly with one-game suspensions and fines for bringing the game into disrepute following footage which emerged last week of the two in a fight after their Round 2 clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Haas will be fined $10,000, with the NRL acknowledging his previous off-field incidents and status as a senior player, while Kelly has been fined $5,000.

Kelly's suspension will be served while he spends time on the sidelines injured, recovering form a lisfranc injury. The best-case scenario for Kelly is a return in the middle of the year, however, it could also be curtains for his season, pending the recovery.

Haas, on the other hand, will be forced to sit out of this week's enormous clash with the Penrith Panthers on Good Friday, with Brisbane travelling south to play the defending premiers.

It is Haas' third suspension from the NRL in his 66-game career, after failing to comply with an NRL integrity unit investigation during 2019, and then for intimidating police in 2021. The first incident landed him with a two-game suspension and $20,000 fine, the second a three-game suspension and $50,000 fine.

This incident means Haas will have faced six weeks worth of suspensions and $80,000 worth of fines from the NRL in just over three years.

In a statement, the NRL also confirmed the players and club have five days to respond to the breach notice.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has issued Brisbane Broncos players Payne Haas and Albert Kelly with Breach Notices alleging they brought the game into disrepute following a public incident in Sydney on 20 March," the statement read.

"Both players are alleged to have engaged in a physical altercation at a public venue which brought the game into disrepute.

"The Notices propose that Haas be suspended for 1 match and fined $10,000. In considering the proposed penalty, the NRL has taken into account previous transgressions and his status as a senior player in the game.

"It is proposed that Kelly be suspended for 1 match and fined $5000.

"Both players have 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notices.

If the Broncos plan to challenge the suspension, then they may name Haas this afternoon in their team for Friday's clash when all 16 team lists are confirmed at 4pm (AEDT) for Round 6.

Ryan James is the most likely candidate to come into the side for the Broncos, although Corey Jensen could also be considered, while Rhys Kennedy is likely to join the bench.