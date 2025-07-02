Steve Renouf, an NRL Hall of Famer and former centre for the Brisbane Broncos, has been charged following a late-night incident and will appear in court in July to be sentenced.

Inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame in 2024 after last playing in the competition in 1999, Renouf has been charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly being nearly four times the limit (BAC of 0.197) in a late-night incident on Tuesday evening, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that he was pulled over by police for a routine licence check and roadside breath test around 22:45 and is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 16.

"Police intercepted a white Kia K4 on Windsor Road, Red Hill for a routine licence check and roadside breath test (RBT)," a statement from the police read via Channel Seven.

"It will be alleged, the driver and sole occupant, a 55-year-old Red Hill man, returned a positive result.

"He was transported to Brisbane City Watchhouse, where he returned a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.197 per cent."

A member of Australia's Indigenous Team of the Century, Renouf spent 12 seasons with the Brisbane Broncos (1988-99) in which he made 183 appearances for the club and represented the QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos on multiple occasions.

Nicknamed 'The Pearl', he still holds the record for most tries at the Broncos with 142.

"I accept and acknowledge that my actions are unacceptable," Renouf later posted on his Instagram social media account.

"I have let down my family, the Broncos' fans, the rugby league community, the Queensland public and my mob.

"I am sorry for letting everyone down and am embarrassed and disappointed with my actions.

"I will accept my punishment and will aim to do better."