Despite the fact they have been on sale for weeks, tickets to the NRL grand final will be frozen until Monday morning, with a structured release of remaining tickets.

As is common practice, ticket sales are frozen over preliminary final weekend so that fans of the Friday night winner can't purchase remaining tickets ahead of fans of Saturday night's winner.

SEE ALSO: NRL grand final day schedule

Now, remaining tickets will go back on sale from Monday morning as follows:

Competing club ticketed members pre-sale: Monday September 25, 10am.

Competing non-ticketed members pre-sale: Monday, September 25, 1pm.

NRL account holders pre-sale. Monday, Septmeber 25, 4pm.

On sale to general public: Tuesday, September 26, 10am.

It's unclear at this stage how many tickets remain, although a large number of tickets are reserved for members of each club, and at least some should be available for Tuesday morning's pre-sale at the 80,000-plus seat Accor Stadium.

In the men's grand final, which kicks off at 7:30pm (AEST), the Penrith Panthers will clash with the Brisbane Broncos. The women's decider, to kick-off before hand at 3:55pm (AEST) will see the Newcastle Knights battle the Gold Coast Titans after they both won their semi-finals.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Tigers will play the first game of grand final day in forecast 35-degree heat in the State Championship, which features the winners of the two reserve grade competitions - the NSW Cup and QLD Cup.

Gates open at Homebush next Sunday from 1pm (AEST).

NRL grand final day match schedule 2023

State Championship: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Tigers, 1:20pm

NRLW grand final: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans, 3:55pm

NRL grand final: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos, 7:30pm

All times AEST.