Teams and kick-off times have been confirmed for next Sunday's NRL grand final day, with the NRL men's, NRL women's and State Championship to all be played next Sunday at Homebush.

While the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos booked their spots in the men's decider (which kicks off at 7:30pm AEST) earlier in the weekend, Sunday saw the confirmation of the two NRLW finalists, and the NSW Cup representative in the State Challenge.

The State Championship which at one point appeared as if it may not be happening this year, will be the first game to kick-off on grand final day at 1:20pm (AEST).

It will feature the South Sydney Rabbitohs - who edged out the North Sydney Bears in a thrilling NSW Cup grand final on Sunday afternoon - against the Brisbane Tigers, who have had an extra week off ahead of the decider after beating the Burleigh Bears in last weekend's QLD Cup decider by a similarly tight margin.

In the NRLW, the Newcastle Knights made the most of their home ground advantage in Sunday's first semi-final to beat the Brisbane Broncos and book the first spot in the grand final.

The Hunter-based side will take on the Gold Coast Titans who picked up the win in the second semi-final over the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

Kick-off in the women's decider is set for 3:55pm (AEST).

NRL grand final day match schedule 2023

State Championship: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Tigers, 1:20pm

NRLW grand final: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans, 3:55pm

NRL grand final: Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos, 7:30pm

All times AEST.