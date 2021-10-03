The South Sydney Rabbitohs fell short in Sunday night's grand final to the Penrith Panthers after a nail-biter. Here are the player ratings.

1. Blake Taaffe - 5/10

Comprehensively outplayed by his opposite number. It's hard to fault the effort of Taaffe, of that there can be no doubt.

He ran the ball back hard all night, but simply didn't have the strength to compete with the Penrith kick chase, being dragged back more times than you can count.

His two errors also proved costly.

2. Alex Johnston - 6

Scored a try, but was very rarely sighted otherwise. Did his job in defence, but didn't manage to crack 100 running metres for the Rabbitohs.

Two tackle busts and an offload created some half chances.

3. Dane Gagai - 7

Gagai was one of the Rabbitohs' best. Taken off the park with an early HIA, but came back with a vengeance, running the ball hard and defending strongly.

One of only a handful of South Sydney players to crack 100 running metres and was a constant threat with 12 tackle busts in his final game for the club.

4. Campbell Graham - 6.5

Graham made some big plays on the defensive end of the park to stifle the Panthers' attack, while also being very solid under the high ball.

Like the rest of the back five, he couldn't reverse the wave of momentum, but never stopped trying and ran the ball hard.

5. Jaxson Paulo - 6

Paulo had some good moments and touches on the right wing. He couldn't find his way through for a try, but was another of the free Rabbitohs to crack 100 metres in the contest.

He lacked the ability to break tackles which the rest of his back five possessed, but still capitalised when provided time and space against the Panthers' defensive line.

6. Cody Walker - 7

Walker, like Reynolds, had a strong game, but is going to be remembered for the cut out ball leading to that intercept try for Stephen Crichton which ultimately sealed the deal.

The five-eighth ran the ball well and scored a blistering try which got the Rabbitohs back into the game during the first half.

7. Adam Reynolds - 8

The Broncos are picking up a great addition in Reynolds.

In his final game for the club, he is unfortunately going to be remembered for the missed conversion and failed two-point field goal, but that shouldn't sour the opinion of how well he played.

Kicked for more than 600 metres and matched Nathan Cleary in almost every way, with the exception of having a solid kick chase to make him look good.

8. Mark Nicholls - 6

Nicholls unfortunately had his quietest game in weeks. Only played 35 minutes, but even that only saw limited production with just 70 metres.

His defence was solid, but Nicholls needed to produce more as South Sydney tried to slow down James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota.

9. Damien Cook - 7.5

Cook was one of South Sydney's best. He took the line on time and time again, and gave it his all as he tried to free up time and space for Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker.

He made a difference, particularly during the second half when he looked dangerous.

45 tackles also made him one of the best defenders on the park.

10. Tevita Tatola - 7

Tatola, like Nicholls, was quieter than he had been in a number of weeks.

Still was one of a few Bunnies to go past 100 metres, but at less than ten metres per run, he lacked impact that he has had throughout the back end of the season.

36 tackles without a miss saw a solid performance in the middle third defensively.

11. Keaon Koloamatangi - 8

Koloamatangi never stopped working throughout the contest.

He came up with some silly plays trying to put big hits on, but still defended solidly on his own goal line and ran the ball strongly all night long, threatening on the edge.

12. Jaydn Su'A - 6.5

Su'A made some silly errors which hurt the Rabbitohs, but was otherwise solid, defending well and running the ball strongly.

He failed to have an enormous impact with the ball in hand, only making 88 metres from 11 runs, but did enough to be ranked satisfactory.

13. Cameron Murray - 7

Murray was always going to be the key for the Rabbitohs, but he didn't have his normal impact. Penrith managed to find a way to slow him down, something that has been seldom done this season.

Murray made less than 100 metres, failed to break the line and didn't have his usual quick play the balls.

In saying that, he was still among South Sydney's best forwards, and defended excellently, making more than 50 tackles.

14. Benji Marshall - 5\

In what could be his final game for the Rabbitohs, Marshall put in a solid performance from the bench, playing just 25 minutes.

He brought experience and didn't make any mistakes, but can't go past a middle of the road grading. He only gets that because he didn't make any mistakes.

15. Jacob Host - 4

Host played 49 minutes, yet only ran the ball five times and missed four tackles.

A pretty average performance for the second-rower.

16. Thomas Burgess - 7\

Burgess was immense off the bench through the middle portion of the game. The first 20 minutes saw the Rabbitohs beaten up the middle, but that seemed to go to a different level when Burgess came on.

23 tackles without a miss and 139 metres - more than any other Rabbitoh.

The 2014 grand final veteran put his experience to good use, even if he couldn't drag his team over the line.

17. Jai Arrow - 5

Arrow's initial free interchange and eventual failure of a HIA after a high tackle left the Rabbitohs in the lurch.

The former Titan only played 17 minutes, but had immediate impact, making 35 metres, a tackle bust and 13 tackles.

Total: 108.5/170