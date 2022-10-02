The Penrith Panthers have taken out their second straight premiership with a commanding 28 points to 12 win over the Parramatta Eels. Here are their player ratings.

1. Dylan Edwards - 9.5

What a performance it was from the star fullback.

Edwards went out all guns blazing from the first minute to the last in what was one of the best games of his career to date. He would run for 291 metres, adding a trio of line break assists, a couple of try assists and nine tackle busts before taking out the Clive Churchill Medal.

2. Charlie Staines - 6

For a player who was a fill-in, Staines had his best game of the season.

Falling out of favour at the foot of the mountains to Taylan May this year, Staines was given his chance in the grand final and didn't disappoint, crossing for a try and running the ball hard with every opportunity he was given.

3. Izack Tago - 7

Tago has been a touch quiet since the early part of the season when he burst onto the first-grade scene, but saved an excellent performance for the decider.

By the time it was all said and done, he had added a pair of try assists and crossed the 100-metre barrier.

4. Stephen Crichton - 8

Crichton just continues to go from strength to strength in the centres, and will be a weapon for Samoa at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

He scored the opening try of the game, ran for 123 metres, defending solidly and seemed to be in everything.

5. Brian To'o - 9

When you talk about the best wingers in the game, the instant names seem to be those at the top of the try-scoring chart, but that simply isn't the case.

To'o, at his best, is nearly unstoppable, and was in the grand final with 299 metres, of which 102 were post contact. He crossed for a double and surely would have been in the discussion for the Clive Churchill Medal.

6. Jarome Luai - 7

Luai's running game is what has made him a name for himself, and that showed glimpses right throughout the grand final despite not coming up with the numbers to show for it.

Solid in defence, he played a hand in some nice moments.

7. Nathan Cleary - 9

Cleary was outstanding for the second grand final in a row, guiding his team to another premiership.

Cracked the 100-metre barrier with the ball in hand, led the charge excellently with his kicking game and added a try assist in a performance which should move him back into pole position for the Kangaroos' number seven jumper at the World Cup in a few weeks time.

8. Moses Leota - 8

Leota didn't get his hands on the ball all that often, only having eight runs, but what he provided was quality over quantity. He made 90 metres from those eight runs, defended solidly and was always a threat.

14. Mitch Kenny - 6

Kenny's job was to get the game off to a solid start for the Panthers, and he did just that during what was a high-paced and, for ten minutes at least, quite an even opening to the contest.

He then transitioned into his running lock role and played that to perfection as well.

10. James Fisher-Harris - 9

Fisher-Harris rivals Joseph Tapine as the game's most in-form prop, and the duo will form a lethal combination for New Zealand at the World Cup later this month.

The Penrith prop made 201 metres from 20 carries, defended well and was a nightmare to contain for the blue and gold.

11. Viliame Kikau - 7

Kikau had somewhat limited opportunities, but made the most of them as he played what is his final game as a Penrith Panther. He would ultimately end up with 113 metres from ten carries to go with five tackle breaks and an offload.

12. Liam Martin - 8

The New South Wales State of Origin representative was in everything during the decider, causing havoc on the edge during his 80-minute performance.

He crossed the 15-metre-barrier with the ball in hand, was tough to put down and broke plenty of tackles while also defending strongly when asked.

13. Isaah Yeo - 9

There are few players in the NRL who have the consistency of Isaah Yeo.

The lock forward churned out another excellent performance on the big stage, and alongside Cleary, To'o and Edwards, was the other player likely in calculation for the Clive Churchill Medal on the back of his 155 metres and 36 tackles in the middle third.

9. Apisai Koroisau - 7.5

Koroisau came off the bench for the Panthers and immediately the speed of the game seemed to get faster than it already was for the club. It was a pace the Eels simply couldn't match as they were dominated in the ruck for the final hour of the game.

Koroisau can take a lot of the credit for that.

15. Scott Sorensen - 7.5

Sorensen has become something of a super substitute this year whether playing in the middle third or on the edge, and he was excellent again in the grand final.

Crossed for a try and did his job at both ends of the park.

16. Spencer Leniu - 7

It seems as if Spencer Leniu, in the pursuit of an increased role and more minutes, will ultimately wind up leaving the foot of the mountains.

Whichever club gets him is going to be much better off. He churned out 104 metres in just 21 minutes during the decider.

17. Jaeman Salmon - 6

Salmon came onto the park when Izack Tago had to leave for a HIA and did a superb job in his 12 minutes.

Total: 130.5/170