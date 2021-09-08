The NRL grand final is set to be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The venue which has hosted 40 games since the competition was moved from Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra to the south east corner of Queensland will be rewarded with the sport's biggest match.

It's the first time in history the grand final will be shipped out of Sydney, with it proving impossible due to the ongoing coronavirus-related lockdown and restrictions which caused the competition to be moved in the first place.

The NRL confirmed the news this afternoon.

It's understood negotiations have been ongoing between the NRL and both the Queensland and New South Wales state governments, with the traditional host having a long-running contract with the NRL to host the decider.

With Queensland's recent COVID case not resulting in restrictions, and those cases not spreading any further, it's understood the NRL are now comfortable in announcing the location of the grand final, while the New South Wales government are resigned to the fact they can't host the match.

The reports also suggest ticketing prices will be aligned with State of Origin prices, with the decider to be played in its normal timeslot of Sunday evening.

The lead-in is set to feature two Queensland Cup preliminary finals.

The first two weeks of the finals will steer clear of the Brisbane venue, with the NRL keen to give the turf a rest this weekend, and The Rugby Championship setting up residence there next week.

Week 1 finals were moved to the Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Rockhampton, while Mackay has been surprisingly chosen to host both games in Week 2.

The preliminary finals will return to the Brisbane venue thanks to its larger capacity.

The grand final will be played on Sunday, October 3.