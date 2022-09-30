The NRL grand final is set to take place on Sunday, October 2, and while all eyes will be on the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels clash at Accor Stadium, games get underway far earlier in the day.

The gates to the Homebush venue will open six and a half hours before the start of NRL grand final, with festivities kicking off at 1pm at Homebush.

Ahead of the NRL clash, the State Challenge - played between the winners of the NSW Cup (Penrith Panthers) and QLD Cup (Norths Devils) will get the day underway at 1:20pm (AEDT), before the game is followed up by the NRLW decider between the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights at 3:55pm (AEDT).

That game should wrap up shortly before 6pm (AEDT), with pre-game entertainment to follow from 6:30pm (AEST) featuring Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Josh Teskey, Sheldon Riley and Bliss N Eso.

The NRL itself will kick-off at 7:30pm (AEDT), with the presentation for the decider expected to commence at around 9:30pm (AEDT).

NRL grand final day full schedule

1pm - Gates open at Accor Stadium

1:20pm - State Challenge kick-off

2:10pm - State Challenge halftime

2:25pm - State Challenge second half

3:15pm - State Challenge fulltime

3:20pm - State Challenge presentation

3:55pm - NRLW kick-off

4:40pm - NRLW halftime

4:55pm - NRLW second half

5:40pm - NRLW fulltime

5:45pm - NRLW presentation

6:30pm - Pre-game entertainment commences

7:25pm - NRL grand final teams enter Accor Stadium

7:28pm - National anthem

7:30pm - NRL kick-off

8:20pm - NRL halftime

8:35pm - NRL second half

9:25pm - NRL fulltime

9:30pm - NRL presentation

All times AEDT (Subtract 30 minutes for South Australia, 1 hour for Queensland, 1 hour and 30 minutes for the Northern Territory and 3 hours for Western Australia).

All times are approximate and subject to change.