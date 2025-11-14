The NRL have confirmed the full season schedule for 2026, and as is tradition, some clubs will be thrilled, while others will be disappointed.

A big part of that is the fact the NRL can't have an equitable draw by virtue of the fact each team will play eight teams twice across their 24-game campaign.

Here is who your team will be playing twice in 2026.

Brisbane Broncos
Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Warriors, Cowboys, Panthers, Roosters, Dolphins

Canberra Raiders
Broncos, Raiders, Storm, Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs
Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Tigers

Cronulla Sharks
Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans
Broncos, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Dragons, Dolphins

Manly Sea Eagles
Sharks, Titans, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Dragons, Dolphins

Melbourne Storm
Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Roosters

Newcastle Knights
Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Tigers

New Zealand Warriors
Broncos, Sharks, Titans, Knights, Panthers, Dragons, Dolphins, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys
Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Eels, Roosters, Dolphins, Tigers

Parramatta Eels
Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Cowboys, Panthers, Dragons, Tigers

Penrith Panthers
Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders, Storm, Warriors, Eels, Roosters, Tigers

South Sydney Rabbitohs
Bulldogs, Raiders, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Eels, Roosters, Dolphins

St George Illawarra Dragons
Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Knights, Warriors, Eels, Tigers,

Sydney Roosters
Broncos, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dolphins

The Dolphins
Broncos, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Roosters

Wests Tigers
Bulldogs, Raiders, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Eels, Panthers, Dragons

