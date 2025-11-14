The NRL have confirmed the full season schedule for 2026, and as is tradition, some clubs will be thrilled, while others will be disappointed.

A big part of that is the fact the NRL can't have an equitable draw by virtue of the fact each team will play eight teams twice across their 24-game campaign.

Here is who your team will be playing twice in 2026.

Brisbane Broncos

Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Warriors, Cowboys, Panthers, Roosters, Dolphins

Canberra Raiders

Broncos, Raiders, Storm, Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Tigers

Cronulla Sharks

Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans

Broncos, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Dragons, Dolphins

Manly Sea Eagles

Sharks, Titans, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Dragons, Dolphins

Melbourne Storm

Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Roosters

Newcastle Knights

Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Tigers

New Zealand Warriors

Broncos, Sharks, Titans, Knights, Panthers, Dragons, Dolphins, Tigers

North Queensland Cowboys

Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Eels, Roosters, Dolphins, Tigers

Parramatta Eels

Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Cowboys, Panthers, Dragons, Tigers

Penrith Panthers

Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders, Storm, Warriors, Eels, Roosters, Tigers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Bulldogs, Raiders, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Eels, Roosters, Dolphins

St George Illawarra Dragons

Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Knights, Warriors, Eels, Tigers,

Sydney Roosters

Broncos, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dolphins

The Dolphins

Broncos, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Roosters

Wests Tigers

Bulldogs, Raiders, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Eels, Panthers, Dragons