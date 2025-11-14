The NRL have confirmed the full season schedule for 2026, and as is tradition, some clubs will be thrilled, while others will be disappointed.
A big part of that is the fact the NRL can't have an equitable draw by virtue of the fact each team will play eight teams twice across their 24-game campaign.
Here is who your team will be playing twice in 2026.
Brisbane Broncos
Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Warriors, Cowboys, Panthers, Roosters, Dolphins
Canberra Raiders
Broncos, Raiders, Storm, Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Tigers
Canterbury Bulldogs
Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Tigers
Cronulla Sharks
Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Dolphins
Gold Coast Titans
Broncos, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Dragons, Dolphins
Manly Sea Eagles
Sharks, Titans, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Dragons, Dolphins
Melbourne Storm
Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Roosters
Newcastle Knights
Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Roosters, Tigers
New Zealand Warriors
Broncos, Sharks, Titans, Knights, Panthers, Dragons, Dolphins, Tigers
North Queensland Cowboys
Broncos, Raiders, Titans, Sea Eagles, Eels, Roosters, Dolphins, Tigers
Parramatta Eels
Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Cowboys, Panthers, Dragons, Tigers
Penrith Panthers
Broncos, Bulldogs, Raiders, Storm, Warriors, Eels, Roosters, Tigers
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Bulldogs, Raiders, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Eels, Roosters, Dolphins
St George Illawarra Dragons
Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Knights, Warriors, Eels, Tigers,
Sydney Roosters
Broncos, Sharks, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dolphins
The Dolphins
Broncos, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles Warriors, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Roosters
Wests Tigers
Bulldogs, Raiders, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Eels, Panthers, Dragons