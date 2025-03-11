The opening round of the NRL season delivered some massive fantasy scores, with a mix of dominant forward performances, high-scoring backline efforts, and even a standout display from a rookie half. Here's a breakdown of the top five scorers from Round 1 and how they stacked up in their respective matches.

1st – Payne Haas (81 points)

Roosters 14 – Broncos 50, Allianz Stadium

Payne Haas opened his 2025 campaign with a monster 81-point effort in Brisbane's dominant win over the Roosters. Even more impressive, he only played 49 minutes due to the blowout but still managed to rack up 22 tackles without a miss, nine tackle busts, four offloads, and 165 running metres. He even threw in a try assist, proving once again he's more than just a defensive workhorse. Brisbane's dominance meant he didn't need to play his usual big minutes, making this score even scarier for Fantasy coaches.

2nd – Daly Cherry-Evans (78 points)

Sea Eagles 42 – Cowboys 12, 4 Pines Park

Daly Cherry-Evans was at his clinical best as Manly ran riot over the Cowboys, finishing with 78 Fantasy points. He scored a try, set up two more, ran for 133 metres, and even added four tackle busts in a dominant display. When Manly is on the front foot, DCE is always a Fantasy weapon, and this game was the perfect example. His ability to pick apart a defensive line and rack up attacking stats in a high-scoring game made him one of the round's top performers.

3rd – Terrell May (76 points)

Wests Tigers 8 – Knights 10, Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Despite the Tigers going down in a tight contest, Terrell May delivered a huge 76-point Fantasy performance. Playing 65 minutes in the middle, he piled up 34 tackles without a single miss, five offloads, and 189 running metres. His ability to maintain high output, even in a low-scoring game, is a great sign for Fantasy coaches. If he keeps these minutes, May will be one of the most reliable forwards in the game.

4th – Jamie Humphreys (75 points)

Rabbitohs 16 – Dolphins 14, CommBank Stadium

Jamie Humphreys was the surprise packet of the round, scoring 75 Fantasy points in South Sydney's narrow win over the Dolphins. Playing in the halves, he was heavily involved with 30 tackles (0 missed), 732 kick metres, a try assist, and even goal-kicking duties. The big question now is whether he keeps his spot when Lewis Dodd returns next week. If he does, he could be a real Fantasy gem, especially with his base stats and kicking dominance.

5th – Christian Tuipulotu (74 points)

Dragons 20 – Bulldogs 28, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Christian Tuipulotu was the biggest attacking threat for the Dragons in their loss to the Bulldogs, finishing with 74 Fantasy points. He crossed for a hat-trick, racked up three line breaks, nine tackle busts, and 176 running metres, capping off an outstanding game. His post-try celebration summed up the energy of the Dragons' performance, and when wingers get games like this, the Fantasy points flow. If he keeps this form up, he could be a sneaky POD option going forward.

Final thoughts

Round 1 saw some monster Fantasy scores, with Payne Haas once again proving he's one of the game's most reliable Fantasy players, even in reduced minutes. Manly's dominance meant plenty of their players cashed in, while Terrell May's work rate in a grinding match is one to watch going forward.

