The NRL's plans for expansion are heating up, with Perth firmly in the league's sights as the top choice for the 18th team.

However, if the Western Australia government remains hesitant to provide $120 million in funding, a fifth Queensland team is under consideration.

The ARL Commission is also aiming for a 20-team league by 2032, with talks of bringing Papua New Guinea (PNG) into the fold by 2028.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys was optimistic about Perth's prospects speaking with The Daily Telegraph, noting the potential economic benefits an NRL team could bring to the state.

“What has to be remembered is the economic benefit to Perth because an NRL team there will bring enormous investment into the state,” he said.

“This is not a handout from the WA government, it's an investment from them because an NRL will bring substantial value to Perth.”

If Perth does not come through, Queensland could unearth another team, with strong bids from Ipswich, the Brisbane Tigers and Central Queensland Capras.

Outgoing Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher is a vocal supporter of expanding in Brisbane's western corridor, where he believes rugby league can counter the AFL's presence.

“It's a no-brainer to have the next team in Queensland,” said Hatcher.

For V'landys, the criteria for expansion are clear: new fan bases and meaningful contributions to the league.

“One of the reasons the Dolphins were admitted to the NRL ... was because they were able to demonstrate how they would bring a new fan base to rugby league and they have done that,” he explained.

“Of course, we want those [Queensland] consortiums to show us where a new fan base is and that they won't be stealing fans from the Broncos, Titans or Dolphins.”

The ARLC is exploring a model similar to the AFL's funding structure for Tasmania, which could offer a viable pathway for Perth if the WA government comes on board.

“The negotiations with the WA government are continuing. Nothing has been concluded or rejected,” V'landys confirmed, countering speculation that Perth's chances were dimming.

“Don't write off Perth and say they are gone — the media speculation about that is not correct.”

In addition to Perth, the NRL's expansion plans include PNG, which is set to join by 2028, backed by a significant $600 million deal from the Federal government.

If Perth becomes the 18th team, the North Sydney Bears are primed to partner with them, capitalising on a rich history and loyal fan base.

V'landys praised the Bears' involvement, stating, “The Bears brand has great history and a huge supporter base, and we want them involved with expansion, absolutely.”

The NRL's plans are ambitious, with the ARLC adamant that any new franchise will be community-governed rather than league-owned.

“We don't plan to own any new franchise,” V'landys clarified.

“Any new organisation will be a club governed by members, and in the first couple of years, we [the ARLC] will appoint the board, not the members.”