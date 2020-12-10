The NRL is in talks with its English counterpart in a deal that could see the Australian organisation buy a controlling stake of the Super League, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood that both parties have held discussions in regards to the NRL buying a stake in the English Super League, with talks set to continue next week.

An observer close to Sky Sports has estimated a 50% stake in the Super League would be worth over AUD$134 million.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo has discussed the proposition with Super League chief Robert Elstone, while there is no guarantee of a formal offer being made.

The English Super League has been on the look out for an external investor since last year, with the league now keen on investment to help recover from financial strain resulted by COVID-19.

The federal government is also set to give the Super League a £12m support package to aid clubs through the winter.