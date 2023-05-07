NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has confirmed other options are being explored for the future of Magic Round.

2023 is the fourth time the round - which features all eight games at the same venue on the same weekend - has been held in Brisbane.

2019 was the first edition of the concept in the NRL, which was borrowed from the English Super League, before the coronavirus put the brakes on the concept in 2020.

It returned in 2021 to Suncorp Stadium, with it also being held in 2022, and now 2023. The Queensland government's contract to host the NRL's Magic Round expires at the end of 2024.

The NRL could well look to shift the round after that, with it originally earmarked that it wouldn't be locked in to the Queensland capital for good, and the bidding war for the first instalment of the AFL's gather round proving there could be wide interest for such an event in the coming years.

News Corp are reporting that all of Melbourne, Adfelaide, Sydney and Perth have shown strong interest to steal the three-day event from the Queensland capital, while Auckland could also make a play.

Abdo told 2GB Radio that there is no reason the NRL wouldn't look at moving the concept across the ditch, where the larger Eden Park could be used to accommodate the influx of fans if Mt Smart Stadium was deemed too small.

The CEO earmarked that one way or another, more rugby league content would be heading to New Zealand.

Mt Smart Stadium and Auckland have history in hosting weekend-long events, having previously run the Auckland Nines.

“Why wouldn't we consider putting more content in New Zealand whether it's Magic Round or something else,” Abdo said on 2GB.

“That's why it was important to take the All Stars there for the first time.

“So Magic Round's an option but so too is perhaps thinking about Test matches or the end of the season internationals.”

Abdo confirmed to News Corp that the interest from around Australia for Magic Round is real.

“There has been exceptionally strong interest from around the country for all our major events, Magic Round in particular,” Abdo said.

“The commission is aware of this interest and the need to explore all commercial opportunities.

“Tourism Queensland and Brisbane City council have been terrific partners and we will obviously be talking to them as well because it has been such a huge success at Suncorp.”

Magic Round for 2023 officially saw all three days sold out by Friday afternoon.