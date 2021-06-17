The Sydney Roosters are facing another COVID-19 scare this season following two confirmed cases of the virus located in the eastern suburbs.

Nine News’ Danny Weidler has reported that the NRL are considering placing Roosters players and officials into stage three restrictions to combat the potential spread of the virus into the club and to protect it’s staff.

These biosecurity protocols would limit all Roosters representatives from visiting a majority of public spaces.

LATEST: NRL considering stage 3 restrictions for Roosters players and officials after Bondi COVID cases. That means no public transport, no cafes etc and masks at indoor venues. They will meet with bio security experts this morning. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 16, 2021

One of the two confirmed COVID-19 cases has listed the Bondi Junction shopping centre as one of several exposure sites in the area.

The outbreak is the second in two months that have impacted the Roosters’ planning, with the club caught in the middle of a scare in early May following a positive case visiting a cafe nearby Moore Park.

Players and staff of interest were required to track their movements to NSW Health following the outbreak, with no staff returning positive tests.

The Roosters are set to travel to Penrith on Friday for their blockbuster clash with the ladder-leaders in hope of improving on their 8-4 start to the season.