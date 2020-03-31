The NRL is considering a host of radical ideas to overhaul the 2020 season, according to The Australian.

They reportedly include a three-game grand final series, a wildcard finals series a playoff for the wooden spoon and playing games in quarters instead of halves.

The league has formed a football innovation committee with its two host broadcasters to discuss all the possibilities in a bid to extract as much broadcast money as possible.

NRL chief Todd Greenberg confirmed conversations were ongoing with Nine Network and Foxtel with regards to how the season will look if and when it restarts later in the year.

Sources close to Channel Ten are reportedly keeping a close eye on the league’s tense relationship with the Nine Network.

Ultimately, the league is exploring all avenues to maintain the excitement of the 2020 season.

“Everything is on the table,” Greenberg said.

“We’re thinking about it completely differently. I don’t think there is a bad idea at the moment.”