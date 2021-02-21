The NRL plans to overhaul voting for the Dally M award to ensure it becomes fair for all players.

The alterations include replacing the 3-2-1 voting system in favour of a system where every player is given a rating out of 10 for their performance.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Another issue that will be discussed by the advisory panel is whether players should be deducted three points each time they miss a game because of a foul play suspension.

Phil Rothfield from The Daily Telegraph reports the panel will meet within the next fortnight so changes can be introduced before the start of the season.

Last year, Jack Wighton was surprisingly crowned the Dally M winner ahead of hot favourite Nathan Cleary.