This week's State of Origin clash is set to be a spectacle for the ages, and we now have confirmation of the artist who will be warming up the crowd, with Australian-born singer Brad Cox taking the stage on Wednesday night.

Cox, best known for his song Give Me Tonight which has garnered over 12 million streams on Spotify alone, will be performing live at Accor Stadium.

The 30-year-old will be rocking out in front of a packed-out audience in what will certainly be a highlight for the star's career.

Cox is a New South Welshman, which will make his Sydney-based performance ahead of his upcoming album, Endemic Intelligence in Multiple Dimensions, even sweeter.

He will be performing pre-game on Wednesday, July 9, right before the New South Wales Blues take on the Queensland Maroons in a blockbuster decider.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST).