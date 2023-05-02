Adam Gee has landed the game of the week and will officiate the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs blockbuster on Saturday evening during magic round.

One of the NRL's best referees, Gee will also take up residence in the bunker the evening before when the Manly Sea Eagles tackle the Brisbane Broncos in another enormous clash that will be controlled by Gerard Sutton.

Ashley Klein, who is regarded by those in charge as the best referee in the game, will find himself in charge of the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys clash on Sunday afternoon after starting the weekend in the bunker for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders.

Here are all the referee appointments for Round 10.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Matt Noyen

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Todd Smith

Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Kasey Bdger and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Peter Gough

Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy