SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Referee Adam Gee gestures during the round five NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Wests Tigers at PointsBet Stadium, on April 10, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Adam Gee has landed the game of the week and will officiate the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs blockbuster on Saturday evening during magic round.

One of the NRL's best referees, Gee will also take up residence in the bunker the evening before when the Manly Sea Eagles tackle the Brisbane Broncos in another enormous clash that will be controlled by Gerard Sutton.

Ashley Klein, who is regarded by those in charge as the best referee in the game, will find himself in charge of the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys clash on Sunday afternoon after starting the weekend in the bunker for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders.

Here are all the referee appointments for Round 10.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Jarrod Cole

Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Cameron Paddy and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Kasey Bdger and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy