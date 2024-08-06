Wayne Bennett and Jack Gibson have been confimed as the first ever coaches to be included in the NRL's Hall of Fame.

The 2024 class, the first in five years, will see Bennett and Gibson joined by 11 male players, 6 female players, two referees and four contributors under new NRL guidelines which will ensure annual Hall of Fame additions.

Journalist David Morrow has already been confirmed as one of those, while the other contributors have been confirmed as Ken Arthurson and John Quayle, and Frank Hyde.

Bennett, widely regarded as the best coach of his generation, if not of all time, has coached a staggering 933 games in a career which commences in 1987 with the Canberra Raiders.

He has won seven premierships - six with the Broncos and one with the St George Illawarra Dragons - across his 37 seasons at the highest level, while he has also coached seven State of Origin series victories, and has coached Australia, England and Great Britain.

Gibson was widely regarded as the best coach prior to Bennett, with the former premiership-winning coach overseeing 20 seasons in the top flight between 1967 and 1987 during his time with the Roosters, Dragons, Jets, Rabbiotohs, Eels and Sharks.

He won five premierships and also coached New South Wales at State of Origin level in 1989 and 1990.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys said it was a 'historic moment' to recognise the coaches.

“It is an historic moment for the game to recognise for the first time the extraordinary contribution of two legendary coaches, Jack Gibson and Wayne Bennett,” V'Landys said.

“Wayne is the ultimate people manager. He has the rare ability to get the best of a player, no matter their background. Players who come from hard times or players who have everything, Wayne takes them to another level. He can make every player the most important in the team. He has a rare presence that gains the attention of all demographics.

“Jack was just the first super coach. He took calculated risks that always seemed to pay off. Jack was innovative and futuristic and was ahead of his time. His one liners were legendary.”

The full Hall of Fame class - as well as the next Immortal - will be confirmed on August 21.