The times and venues for the first week of the finals have been confirmed.

Penrith will kick off the finals series when they host the Roosters at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

Canberra will then host the Sharks in the major elimination final at GIO stadium in a twilight fixture on Saturday, while Melbourne and Parramatta meet at Suncorp Stadium in the minor qualifying final on Saturday night.

The first week of the finals will conclude when South Sydney host Newcastle at ANZ Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The full list of fixtures is listed below:

Friday (7.50pm) – Major qualifying final (1 vs 4)

Panthers v Roosters at Panthers Stadium

Saturday (5.40pm) – Major elimination final (5 vs 8)

Raiders v Sharks at GIO Stadium

Saturday (7.50pm) – Minor qualifying final (2 vs 3)

Storm v Eels at Suncorp Stadium

Sunday (4.05pm) – Minor elimination final (6 vs 7)

Rabbitohs v Knights at ANZ Stadium