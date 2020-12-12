The NRL revealed several rule changes ahead of the 2021 season earlier this week, with the announcement receiving plenty of backlash from both fans and iconic members of rugby league circles.

The introduction of a two-point field goal from more than 40-metres out was the primary change that caught the most attention, and detest, from the eight changes.

Across the past five seasons, only two field goals from more than 40-metres have been successful, with coaches believing that the additional point won’t be a common avenue for scoring.

1 attempt last year from outside 40m. Will be like the 20/40 will never happen because of the consequences if you miss. No one was calling out for this which baffles me why we need it. https://t.co/efykvgqS8O — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) December 11, 2020

Speaking toThe Sydney Morning Herald, Manly coach Des Hasler compared the two-point kick to the 20/40 rule.

“There are always repercussions, and it is a big kick from 40m out – it’s a big big kick,’’ Hasler said.

“It will be an instinctive play and if it’s on it’s on. That field goal is a bit like the 20/40. That’s all it is. It won’t be a game-changer for me and it won’t be utilised.’’

South Sydney assistant and imminent head coach Jason Demetriou added that only a handful of players in the league will be able to kick accurately from 40 metres out.

“’Reyno’ can kick them from that far, and so can Latrell Mitchell, but I don’t think it will have a huge affect on many games,” Demetriou told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“There are not too many who can kick one from 40m out.

“Latrell hits the ball as sweet as anyone I’ve seen. He’s a natural left-footer who makes it look effortless.

“It’s all good doing it at training, but it’s a different story when you’re under fatigue. That’s what has made Adam Reynolds special over the years – he consistently nails it when he has to.’’