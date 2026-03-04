Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has flown down to Sydney to meet with Mitch Barnett.

With Payne Haas' shock move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs next year, it opens up a significant amount of salary cap space for Maguire to go and try to fill the hole left by the front rower.

That may come in the form of Mitch Barnett, who is being released by the New Zealand Warriors to move back to Australia on compassionate grounds.

Barnett, who has represented the NSW Blues and the Australian Kangaroos, is currently recovering from an ACL injury, where he is expected to return in the early rounds of this season.

According to the Courier Mail, the Broncos will be offering Barnett a deal to move to Brisbane next year, an ideal replacement for Haas.

There is set to be a race for Barnett's signature, with up to six NRL clubs in the fight for the services of the Warriors skipper.

It looks like the Parramatta Eels and the Broncos are leading the chase, with Eels coach Jason Ryles publicly expressing his interest in the experienced leader.

Maguire handed Barnett his NSW Blues debut in 2024 when he coached the side that defeated Queensland at Suncorp in a decider.

The duo has history, and may be a key stake in where Barnett takes his services when he moves back to Australia.

Barnett's manager, Gavin Orr, spoke with The Courier Mail, saying it is expected that the Broncos are the frontrunners due to their good relationship.

“Mitch has got a good relationship with ‘Madge' (Maguire),” said Orr.

"I would say the Broncos are one of the favourites too because of Mitch's regard for Madge and their time together in State of Origin with the Blues.

“Mitch has finished meeting a handful of clubs, and we'll now wait and see what offers come through before he makes a final decision.

“Hopefully, we'll know by the end of this week or next week where Mitch is at.”