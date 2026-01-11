The NRL's push for major rule changes in 2026 has hit a roadblock, with all 17 clubs reportedly rejecting a radical proposal that would overhaul how play restarts after a try.

The league had floated a change that would allow the team conceding a try to choose whether to kick off or receive the ball, a move designed to curb momentum swings, but clubs have pushed back strongly.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo is now set for a showdown with club bosses, who have called for more time and further trials before any changes are introduced.

Clubs believe the proposal would alter the "fabric of the game" while increasing confusion and unnecessary stoppages.

"Clubs are opposed to this proposed rule, as they believe this changes the fabric of the game in a way that may not be justified," an email from the Clubs Consultation Committee said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Player safety has emerged as a key concern, with clubs warning that fast-tracking rule changes could increase fatigue, risk of injury, and exposure to concussions.

The NRL has also proposed reducing the six-again restart zone from 40 metres to 20 metres, meaning infringements beyond that area would result in a set restart rather than a penalty.

Clubs argue the change could incentivise repeat infringements and undo recent improvements around player welfare.

"Increased fatigue can directly contribute to injury risk and concussion exposure," the clubs warned.

Clubs have urged the NRL to trial any major rule changes in lower-tier competitions or controlled windows before introducing them at NRL level.

While there is support for removing seven-tackle restarts for accidental in-goal breaches and introducing interchange modifications, clubs remain united on one point - no rushed changes.

The 2026 NRL season is set to begin in Las Vegas, adding pressure on the league to finalise rule adjustments quickly.