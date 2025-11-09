Less than 24 hours after Hugo Savala confirmed that he will test the open market, an NRL club has reportedly already ruled itself out of the race for the Sydney Roosters' young halfback.

One of the best young halves on the open market, Savala is bound to attract a ton of interest from rival teams as he doesn't want to sit behind Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker in the short-term.

Meanwhile, Toby Rodwell is also waiting in the wings and has been touted as their future halfback.

According to The Canberra Times, the Canberra Raiders have become the first team not set to chase Savala, despite being on the lookout for a new playmaker to provide backup to Ethan Sanders.

Previously linked to Lachlan Ilias and Jonah Pezet, among others, the Raiders are instead set to hand the keys to the No.7 jumper to Sanders and a move to land the Rooster could halt the progress and development of the Under-19s NSW Blues representative.