Less than 24 hours after Hugo Savala confirmed that he will test the open market, an NRL club has reportedly already ruled itself out of the race for the Sydney Roosters' young halfback.
One of the best young halves on the open market, Savala is bound to attract a ton of interest from rival teams as he doesn't want to sit behind Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker in the short-term.
Meanwhile, Toby Rodwell is also waiting in the wings and has been touted as their future halfback.
According to The Canberra Times, the Canberra Raiders have become the first team not set to chase Savala, despite being on the lookout for a new playmaker to provide backup to Ethan Sanders.
Previously linked to Lachlan Ilias and Jonah Pezet, among others, the Raiders are instead set to hand the keys to the No.7 jumper to Sanders and a move to land the Rooster could halt the progress and development of the Under-19s NSW Blues representative.
“Ethan Sanders is going to get first crack, given he has a good off-season,” Raiders coach Ricky Stuart told The Sydney Morning Herald.
“He's done his apprenticeship under Jamal over the last 12 months.
“And unlike a lot of young blokes who don't want to do the apprenticeship and want to go straight into first grade, Ethan's actually bided his time and shown real professionalism towards his future in the game.
“I respect that he's taken the courageous line and accepted that you have to fight for a position.
“He's a young half and still learning, but he's earned his chance, given he has a good off-season and stays healthy.”