An NRL club has reportedly exited their pursuit of English international and Wests Tigers star John Bateman as his future remains uncertain.

Arriving at the Wests Tigers at the start of the 2023 season, the back-rower's form has been well below par and has struggled to find consistency on both ends of the field.

There have also been continuous reports that Bateman has failed to get along with head coach Benji Marshall, which saw him leave at the backend of the season to play under Sam Burgess for the Warrington Wolves.

Despite being contracted for two more years at the Tigers on around $650,000 a season, it is understood that Bateman is highly unlikely to remain at the club - the Tigers could pay up to $300,000 a season to get him off their books.

After catching the interest of the Manly Sea Eagles four weeks ago, the club is set to end its pursuit for the Englishman, but two other NRL teams have expressed preliminary interest in his services, per The Daily Telegraph.

Neither of these teams are the St George Illawarra Dragons or South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Bateman is one of a host of players the Tigers would like to have off their books for 2025, including Jayden Sullivan, Brent Naden, and Charlie Staines. It's also believed the club would not stand in the way of a move for David Klemmer.

The 31-year-old has played 285 top-flight games across Australia and England, with 34 of those coming for the Canberra Raiders and another 32 for the Tigers. He has also played for the Bradford Bulls, Wigan Warriors in two stints, and the Warrington Wolves during his time in England.

