The NRL has launched a salary cap investigation into the Gold Coast Titans over revelations that payments were made to the family involved in David Fifita’s trespassing incident in late December, reports The Courier Mail.
The 20-year old was taken to the Broadbeach police station after being seen trespassing on a property in Gold Coast’s Clear Island Waters in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.
You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!
He was later issued an adult police caution.
The Daily Telegraph reports that the NRL was not aware that money had been transferred to the family.
The league is reportedly investigating a potential compensation payout, which could have implications on the Titans’ 2021 salary cap.
It will be centered around whether or not the payment came from the Titans or Fifita.
The NRL Integrity Unit’s investigation into the initial incident has not yet been completed but Fifita is unlikely to be sanctioned given he was not charged by police.
Titans CEO Steve Mitchell was not available for comment.
The Titans’ $3.5 million recruit made the switch from the Broncos this off-season on a three-year deal.
The forward has played 44 NRL games since making his debut in 2018.
Is that all?
Look at the players they’ve released, for no penalty. Such as Bryce Cartwright. He just wanted to go & not paid out $700,000?
Then look at the heap of expensive players they’ve purchased. How can they not be way over the cap?
500k to 600k still left in the salary cap (for Smiths Bahaha), Cartwright, James, Peats, Arrow all payed between 600 to 800k, Gordon and Copley I think was on around 400k. Bit of cap space right there freed up
Except Cartwright’s contract wasn’t finished isdon . So they had to pay him out. He didn’t walk away for nothing . To take up a minimum contract at Parramatta. So that should be still $700-$800,000 from this years cap.
Latu from earlier last season. $400-$450,000 . No Super League club paid that. Yet nothing from that cap?
Peats would have been on a minimum contract.
Players who played better or joined the club last year , would have their contracts increased. Such as Fogerty & Brimson.
Ash Taylor is on $1,000,000 a season.
They’re out buying top line players, for top dollars. Such as the Brisbane’s Fifita & Melbourne’s premiership winning forward Fa’asuamaleaui.
Peachy is on at least $650,000 a season etc.
There’s lots of dodgy deals going on at your Titans. No cap it seems.
Cartwright walked away from his contract and Peats was on 550
Get Real! No way did Cartwright just walk away from $700-$800,000 , without any payment. We all know the Titans pushed him out! Anyone would play out a year in the Queensland Cup , for that sought of money.
There’s been a sponsors underhanded payment of his full amount. With nothing from this years cap, as other teams have to suffer. What a miracle!
Walk from that , to a minimum contract?
If you believe that. I’ve got a nice bridge to sell you.
I don’t know if you remember but he left before the season was finished he was supposed to be training still but returned to NSW I guess to his relationship breaking down https://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/nrl-2020-bryce-cartwright-quits-gold-coast-titans-returns-to-sydney/news-story/37fe01e6f74fe35d9cc215ba6e31164f