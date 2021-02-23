The NRL has launched a salary cap investigation into the Gold Coast Titans over revelations that payments were made to the family involved in David Fifita’s trespassing incident in late December, reports The Courier Mail.

The 20-year old was taken to the Broadbeach police station after being seen trespassing on a property in Gold Coast’s Clear Island Waters in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was later issued an adult police caution.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the NRL was not aware that money had been transferred to the family.

The league is reportedly investigating a potential compensation payout, which could have implications on the Titans’ 2021 salary cap.

It will be centered around whether or not the payment came from the Titans or Fifita.

The NRL Integrity Unit’s investigation into the initial incident has not yet been completed but Fifita is unlikely to be sanctioned given he was not charged by police.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell was not available for comment.

The Titans’ $3.5 million recruit made the switch from the Broncos this off-season on a three-year deal.

The forward has played 44 NRL games since making his debut in 2018.