The Cronulla Sharks head into 2026 as one of the NRL's most stable outfits, but also as a club desperate to break the wall of preliminary finals in what could be the final year of their premiership window.

It's a statement that has been mentioned not just by pundits and fans, but by players.

The Sharks premiership window is not going to last for ever, and 2026 might be the last chance for a breakthrough.

Not to say they'd be no chance next year, but with players off-contract at the end of the year and a salary cap squeezing, as well as who knows how many good years left for Addin Fonua-Blake in the middle of the park, the time is now for Craig Fitzgibbon's side.

The Sharks have lost in the preliminary final in each of the last two seasons, so it's not out of the question to say they could finally go a step better, but whether they can improve more than not only the teams who finished around them in 2025, but others who will improve from outside the top eight, remains to be seen.

Stability will help though, and a fast start to 2026 should be in the offering.

Here is how the men from the Shire will likely line up.

Recruitment report

Ins: None

Outs: Daniel Atkinson (St George Illawarra Dragons), Max Bradbury (Tweed Seagulls), Kade Dykes (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Jayden Berrell, Billy Burns, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Blake Hosking, Sione Katoa, William Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Hohepa Puru, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Sam Stonestreet, Siosifa Talakai

Full squad

Jayden Berrell, Blayke Brailey, Billy Burns, Jesse Colquhoun, Addin Fonua-Blake, Michael Gabrael, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Thomas Hazelton, Mawene Hiroti, Blake Hosking, Nicho Hynes, KL Iro, Liam Ison, Sione Katoa, Oregon Kaufusi, William Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Hohepa Puru, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Sam Stonestreet, Siosifa Talaki, Braydon Trindall, Chris Vea'ila, Teig Wilton

Supplementary contracts: Riley Pollard

Who plays where?

Fullback

William Kennedy will again start at fullback for the Sharks in 2026, but there is a question mark for the first time.

His form during the second half of 2025 tailed off significantly, and while it isn't enough to suggest he is about to get dropped, it might be if it continues on the same slippery slope.

Kennedy is being pursued for his jersey by former Panther Liam Ison, although he will take time to push his case given he missed 2025 injured.

Ison is the future though, while Kennedy appears destined to leave at the end of the coming season.

This could be a real watch.

Wingers

The Sharks will be without Ronaldo Mulitalo for much of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

That means Sione Katoa and Sam Stonestreet will spend most of 2026 as the first-choice wingers for the Shire-based outfit.

Intriguingly, they are battling not only for a spot to join Mulitalo once he is fit, but also potentially a contract. It's difficult in the era of salary caps and NRL expansion to see the Sharks wanting both players in 2027, or both wanting to stay.

The injury for Mulitalo does hurt the depth for Cronulla on the wings, but versatile outside backs Michael Gabrael and Mawene Hiroti are both in the squad and will provide the back-up options.

Centres

The centres are another position for Cronulla where there aren't a whole heap of questions to ask.

Rising star KL Iro will line up on one side of the park again, and is now part of Cronulla's long-term vision having re-signed during 2025, while Jesse Ramien will start on the other side.

Ramien's form raised eyebrows during 2025 though, and given he is tipped to leave the club at the end of the campaign, it could present an opportunity for Michael Gabrael.

Chris Vea'ila likely also would have been considered, but given he joins the Perth Bears at the end of the season, his chances of featuring have likely reduced.

Mawene Hiroti and Siosifa Talakai likely pose as the other options.

Halves

The Sharks halves are also locked in for 2026, although in what order could be a question mark.

Braydon Trindall may be the lesser paid of the two starters, but his 2025 season was outstanding. He all but become Cronulla's dominant half, and could well be considered the halfback moving forward.

That's not how we will name it because it does seem a tad unlikely, but in whichever order, Trindall will be partnered by Nicho Hynes.

Niwhai Puru is the likely back-up option for the Shire-based outfit following the departure of Daniel Atkinson to the Dragons, although his form has left something to be desired in the NSW Cup.

Development player Riley Pollard could also push for a debut this year.

Middle forwards

Addin Fonua-Blake is the easy call in the middle third for the Sharks, with the enforcer to lead the pack through another season.

Who partners him up front remains to be seen, and the Sharks do have plenty of options, but Toby Rudolf is the call here.

Cameron McInnes is our pick as the starting lock, although he will miss the first six weeks of the year as he recovers from an ACL injury. Jesse Colquhoun is the obvious back-up option there.

If Rudolf is overlooked to partner Fonua-Blake, then the likes of Oregon Kaufusi, Thomas Hazelton, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Blake Hosking, Hohepa Puru and even Siosifa Talakai could be in the mix.

Hooker

Blayke Brailey stamped his authority as one of the best hooker's in the game throughout what was an excellent 2025 campaign.

The dummy half made the end of year Ashes series, is being talked about as the likely Blues hooker in 2026, and shouldn't have any competition at the Sharks.

Jayden Berrell, experienced at NSW and QLD Cup levels, provides the back-up.

Edge forwards

Another settled position for the Sharks with Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton forming one of the NRL's best second-row combinations.

The duo will start again for the Sharks, although not without pressure given the form of Billy Burns at the back-end of 2025.

Burns at one point even knocked Nikora out of the starting side, although it's difficult to see that continuing into 2026.

Depth on the edge is a little skinny, but Siosifa Talakai could be the next man in.

Interchange

Daniel Atkinson's departure leaves the Sharks in a little bit of a less than obvious spot on the bench.

Siosifa Talakai, who can play edge, centre or in the middle is probably the closest they have though and should be named.

Jesse Colquhoun and Thomas Hazelton have done nothing but impress and should take two of the other five spots, while Billy Burns will also retain his place given his 2025 form.

The extra two spots we are handing to Jayden Berrell and Liam Ison as dummy half and backline back-up respectively, but Craig Fitzgibbon could lean a number of different ways when selecting.

The best 19

1. William Kennedy

2. Sione Katoa

3. KL Iro

4. Jesse Ramien

5. Sam Stonestreet

6. Braydon Trindall

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Toby Rudolf

11. Briton Nikora

12. Teig Wilton

13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange

14. Siosifa Talakai

15. Jesse Colquhoun

16. Tom Hazelton

17. Billy Burns

18. Jayden Berrell

19. Liam Ison