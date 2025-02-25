2025 is moving season for the Wests Tigers.

After years in the doldrums, and having won consecutive wooden spoons, the pressure on Benji Marshall to succeed in just his second year as head coach after a slate of off-season signings is enormous.

The signings include two Penrith Panthers premiership stars and a host of other players from around the competition who will add the ability to win, versatility, or all-around experience to the joint-venture.

The recruitment for 2025 has had an approach to turn the team around in a hurry, and as many as six fresh faces could feature in the Best 17 for the Tigers throughout 2025.

Here is how Zero Tackle sees the new-look Wests Tigers running out during 2025.

Recruitment report

Ins: Jack Bird (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2026), Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks, 2027), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers, 2029), Terrell May (Sydney Roosters, 2027), Jeral Skelton (Canterbury Bulldogs, 2026), Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers, 2027)

Outs: Solomon Alaimalo (rugby union), John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), Chris Faagutu (released), Asu Kepaoa (Penrith Panthers), Jordan Miller (released), Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers), Aidan Sezer (Hull FC), Jake Simpkin (Manly Sea Eagles), Jayden Sullivan (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Junior Tupou (The Dolphins), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

Re-signed: Will Craig (2025), Adam Doueihi (2025), Solomona Faataape (2025), Reuben Porter (2025)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Adam Doueihi, Josh Feledy, Kit Laulilii, Justin Matamua, Brent Naden, Alex Seyfarth, Charlie Staines, Brandon Tumeth

Full squad

Jack Bird, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Sione Fainu, Josh Feledy, Lachlan Galvin, Royce Hunt, David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Kit Laulilii, Luke Laulilii, Jarome Luai, Justin Matamua, Terrell May, Brent Naden, Justin Olam, Fonua Pole, Solomone Saukuru, Alex Seyfarth, Jeral Skelton, Charlie Staines, Tony Sukkar, Starford To'a, Brandon Tumeth, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal

Supplementary contracts: Will Craig, Solomona Faataape, Alex Lobb, Heamasi Makasini, Heath Mason, Reuben Porter

Who plays where?

Fullback

Jahream Bula should be the first choice fullback again for the Tigers in 2025 as the youngster continues to build what is already an impressive skill set.

A Fijian representative, Bula will be one of a host of Tigers players who needs to find a new level for the club to challenge for a top eight spot.

He will have plenty of back up through the squad should there be injury issues, with the likes of Adam Doueihi and Jack Bird able to play fullback from elsewhere in the 17, and then Charlie Staines the most likely to fill in from outside the first-choice 17.

Young gun Luke Laulilii will also push for game time at some point in 2025 as he continues to work his way through pathways at the club.

Wingers

The first of the new recruits should feature on the wing, with Sunia Turuva a guarantee, and, in our calculations, Jeral Skelton being likely to win the other spot.

Turuva, a major part of Penrith's premiership-winning side, brings a tenacious work rate at both ends of the park and try-scoring ability to the Tigers.

Skelton, on the other hand, is the big, powerful outside back the Tigers so desperately need despite the fact he struggled to break through for regular game time at the Bulldogs.

That bumps Charlie Staines out of the 17 for 2025, although he will still feature, while Brent Naden and Starford To'a are also options within the Tigers' Top 30. Beyond that, Alex Lobb will also look to add games to his career record from the development squad.

Centres

Justin Olam hasn't quite hit his stride in Tigers colours yet, with the centre struggling during his time at the joint-venture to date. He will walk into 2025 as a starting option though for Benji Marshall, but needs to recapture his Melbourne form which at one point made him Dally M centre of the year.

He should be joined in the centres by Adam Doueihi, who will be praying his wretched run with injury is behind him.

Able to play elsewhere in the team, it appears Doueihi, who could also take over goal kicking duties at the Tigers in 2025, will start in the centres.

That puts him ahead of the likes of Brent Naden and Luke Laulilii, as well as Josh Feledy, who is again part of the Top 30 heading into 2025 as he looks to realise some of his enormous potential. Solomone Saukuru is the other option in the Tigers' Top 30.

Halves

Jarome Luai's arrival at the club simply couldn't come soon enough.

The joint-venture have certainly overpaid for the four-time Panthers premiership winner, but given the state of their own squad, their lack of winning, and the open market options, they simply had to.

Luai's biggest challenge now is slotting into the halfback role - something he hasn't often played at the Panthers until last year - in a totally new system.

He should be joined by Lachlan Galvin, who was unlucky to not take home rookie of the year honours in 2024 after being suspended.

Galvin's spot at five-eighth will be under the most pressure from young gun Latu Fainu, who made the switch from the Manly Sea Eagles ahead of last season.

Middle forwards

In the middle third of the field, there are also new options for the Tigers, with coach Benji Marshall needing to get things right from the get-go on the selection table.

What does appear clear is that least one new face will start at prop alongside David Klemmer, whose competitive edge will be on display again for the Tigers in 2025 despite criticism over his performances in recent times.

We expect Terrell May to land the other starting spot ahead of Royce Hunt after both players made the switch to Tiger Town during the off-season, but this could go either way.

Jack Bird has seemingly been handed the keys to the number 13 jersey after his switch from the St George Illawarra Dragons as well. A hard worker who can play multiple positions, lock forward is likely to be his home at the Tigers.

That leaves plenty of names - led by Hunt - sitting just outside the run on side looking in, including veteran Alex Twal and youngster Sione Fainu, who both played roles throughout 2024.

Beyond that, Kit Laulilii, Fonua Pole and Justin Matamua will all have designs on featuring prominently throughout 2025.

Hooker

At hooker, Apisai Koroisau is the walk-up starter. There is no debate here.

Despite losing his Origin jumper last year, the former Panther is still one of the best in his role anywhere in the competition.

He will be backed up by Tallyn Da Silva, who will push for minutes off the bench, but at full strength, won't land a start this year.

Edge forwards

The second-row saw some real change for the Tigers in 2024, with Samuela Fainu winning a role and cementing his place during the second half of the campaign.

That should carry over into 2025, with the hard-working forward playing big minutes and looking every bit an NRL level player.

We expect Alex Seyfarth to start alongside him following the twin departures of John Bateman and Isaiah Papali'i during the off-season.

The Tigers look a little skinny on depth in the second-row, although they could shuffle Jack Bird out there, or use another of their youngsters if push comes to shove, with the likes of Brandon Tumeth, Tony Sukkar and Justin Matamua all able to line up on the edge.

Interchange

The Tigers have plenty of options to play from the bench, and we could see a lot of change here during the year as Benji Marshall attempts to settle on his Best 17.

We expect Latu Fainu to be given a spot as the utility, although he is more of a recognised half. He is simply too good to be sitting in the NSW Cup, and could bring spark when used off the pine during the second half of games against a tiring opposition defensive line.

The other three spots should all go to forwards. Royce Hunt, who was unlucky to miss a starting spot, takes the first of them, and veteran Alex Twal, who has been rock solid for the Tigers over the years, takes one of the others.

The final spot comes down to a battle between a number of players, but led by Fonua Pole and Sione Fainu.

Both players are good enough to feature at NRL level, but Pole has extra experience, a little bit of versatility in his game and has produced the better performances to this stage, so we expect him to feature off the Tigers' bench.

The best 17

1. Jahream Bula

2. Jeral Skelton

3. Adam Doueihi

4. Justin Olam

5. Sunia Turuva

6. Lachlan Galvin

7. Jarome Luai

8. Terrell May

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. David Klemmer

11. Alex Seyfarth

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Jack Bird

Interchange

14. Latu Fainu

15. Alex Twal

16. Fonua Pole

17. Royce Hunt