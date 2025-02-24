The Dolphins begin a totally new era in 2025 as Kristian Woolf takes over head coaching duties in the NRL for the first time.

Super coach Wayne Bennett's two-year deal to start the club's existence in the NRL has left them in a strong place and ready to mount a surge for their first finals appearance.

While they were unable to crack the top eight during their first two seasons as an NRL club, the Dolphins went far better than anyone might have suspected, banging on the door in both seasons.

Injuries seriously hampered their progress in 2025, and they will be sweating on a cleaner bill of health this go around.

It's also a moving season when it comes to leadership on the field following the retirement of inaugural captain Jesse Bromwich.

Here is how the Zero Tackle team see the Dolphins lining up in 2025.

Recruitment report

Ins: Max Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2026), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (North Queensland Cowboys, 2027), Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights, 2027), Junior Tupou (Wests Tigers, 2027)

Outs: Euan Aitken (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jesse Bromwich (retired), Lachlan Hubner (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Edrick Lee (retired), Anthony Milford (Souths Logan Magpies), Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards), Tevita Pangai Junior (Catalans Dragons), Valynce Te Whare (rugby union)

Re-signed: Jack Bostock (2027), Kurt Donoghoe (2025), Trai Fuller (2026), Isaiya Katoa (2028), Connelly Lemuelu (2026), Jeremy Marshall-King (2028), Mark Nicholls (2025), Kodi Nikorima (2026), Max Plath (2027), Ray Stone (2026), Mason Teague (2025)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Kenneath Bromwich, Kurt Donoghoe, Harrison Graham, Felise Kaufusi, Josh Kerr, Mark Nicholls, Sean O'Sullivan, Mason Teague, Michael Waqa

Full squad

Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, Kenneath Bromwich, Kurt Donoghoe, Herbie Farnworth, Max Feagai, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Thomas Flegler, Trai Fuller, Tom Gilbert, Harrison Graham, Jamayne Isaako, Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Oryn Keeley, Josh Kerr, Connelly Lemuelu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Mark Nicholls, Kodi Nikorima, Sean O'Sullivan, Max Plath, Daniel Saifiti, Ray Stone, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Mason Teague, Junior Tupou, James Walsh, Michael Waqa

Supplementary contracts: Ryan Jackson, Tevita Naufahu, Elijah Rasmussen, Lewis Symonds, Aublix Tawha

Who plays where?

Fullback

The Dolphins might have at times trialled using Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in other positions, but the bottom line is it just shouldn't be happening.

He may not get mentioned in the conversation around the best fullbacks in the NRL, but he certainly should be.

A freakish try-scorer with pace and agility to burn, the Hammer is the key man for the Dolphins at both ends of the park. It simply can't be stressed enough.

If he does run into injury, or need to be replaced around the State of Origin period, Jake Averillo, who will be used elsewhere, could be the best option to take the number one jumper given Trai Fuller is going to miss most of the season with an ACL injury he picked up during the Queensland Cup finals series.

Beyond Averillo, the Dolphins would likely be reduced to using another outside back in the fullback role throughout the season.

Wingers

The signing of Junior Tupou from the Wests Tigers throws a spanner in the works for the Dolphins when it comes to picking their first-choice wingers for 2025, but it's likely that, coming off a second half of the 2024 season where he was injured, he will be overlooked.

That will see the Dolphins retain the status quo from 2024.

Jack Bostock and Jamayne Isaako were the wingers in 2024 and will be again in 2025.

Bostock has height and speed, and Isaako's career has turned a corner since he joined the club. He has always played his best footy under Wayne Bennett, so the challenge now to keep Tupou out of the side will be to do it under another coach.

Max Feagai adds further depth to the outside backs at the Dolphins after making the switch from the St George Illawarra Dragons during the off-season.

Centres

As mentioned before, Jake Averillo may well be required at fullback this season if there are any issues for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, but the purpose of this exercise is picking a full strength team, and he lines up in the centres there.

A utility through the early part of his career, he has played his best rugby league in the centres in recent years, and has really turned a corner at the Dolphins.

Kristian Woolf will be desperate to see more of the same out of him in 2025, where he will be joined in the three-quarter line by Englishman Herbie Farnworth.

The former Bronco would be a walk-up starter for almost any team in the NRL, and that is certainly the case at the Dolphins where he has continued to take his career from strength to strength.

Max Feagai shapes as the first back-up option in the centres after his move from the Dragons, but depth is a little skinny.

Connelly Lemuelu was a centre once upon a time, and could be required there again this year if the Dolphins face any serious issues.

Development player Aublix Tawha is likely the other option, although whether he is considered ready for first-grade remains to be seen.

Halves

Kodi Nikorima and Isaiya Katoa were the first-choice halves for the Dolphins in 2024, and should be again in 2025.

That appeared to be up for dispute at one point during the off-season when the club were closing on the signature of released former Dragons captain Ben Hunt, but he has ultimately signed with the Broncos.

That means Kristian Woolf won't make any changes here, although he certainly has options.

Sean O'Sullivan hasn't lived up to the hype since joining the club, but will sit as the first back-up for 2025, while Kurt Donoghoe is also banging down the door for more first-grade minutes in a couple of positions.

Middle forwards

The signing of Daniel Saifiti, if he can get back to the form which had him in the Origin side not all that many years ago, adds plenty to the engine room for the Dolphins heading into 2025.

His signing is all the more important given Thomas Flegler, the man signed to lead the forward pack last year, has barely played a game for the club.

There is a hope he will be back on the field sooner rather than later, but the nature of the nerve damage in his shoulder means that is up for dispute at best.

The prop will start once he is fit, but in the meantime, we'd suspect Mark Nicholls could be the man parachuted into the 13.

Kenneath Bromwich has spent time in the middle in recent years and could be another option for coach Woolf, while Josh Kerr shapes as the best back up option clearly likely to miss the 17.

Michael Waqa will also push for minutes this year.

Lock is also an intriguing question. Tom Gilbert returns from his nearly two-year injury lay-off and will be among the most important players for the side, and we do have him slotting straight back in at 13.

The Origin level player missed all of 2024 after an ACL injury and the second half of 2023 after a shoulder injury sustained playing for Queensland.

Max Plath, who did a tremendous job replacing him last year, will certainly still have a role in this team.

Mason Teague and Ray Stone are the likely other options for the number 13 jumper.

Hooker

Jeremy Marshall-King was, at one point, nothing more than a stop gap option at dummy half for the Bulldogs.

But, like Lachlan Croker at the Sea Eagles, he has turned himself into an excellent starting dummy half with a fantastic work rate and an ever improving ball playing ability.

He missed some games in 2024, and it was as noticeable as any absence across the competition.

He will be the walk-up starting dummy half, with youngster Harrison Graham his understudy and still looking to prove himself at first-grade level in what is a contract year.

Max Plath could also spend some time at dummy half if Tom Gilbert is used at lock, while the likes of Ray Stone, Sean O'Sullivan and Kurt Donoghoe can all also fill the number nine jumper.

Edge forwards

As mentioned, we see Tom Gilbert being used at lock, which makes the question of who lines up on the edge a fairly straightforward one.

The reason Gilbert starts at lock is thanks to the signing of Kulikefu Finefeuiaki from the North Queensland Cowboys.

He has signed with the Dolphins to be a starter, and is ready to be an absolute breakout star at NRL level.

That's what he should turn into this year.

Experience joins him on the other side of the park, with Felise Kaufusi likely to retain his starting role in the second-row.

We have Connelly Lemuelu and Oryn Keeley as the most likely challengers for a role on the edge, while Kenneath Bromwich and James Walsh could also feature.

Interchange

Given Max Plath is missing out on a run on spot in our side, he walks onto the bench after his excellent 2024. Being able to play lock or hooker, he adds versatility and plenty of aggression for the NRL's 17th side.

Kurt Donoghoe is the most likely challenger for his role.

Connelly Lemuelu has been an excellent buy for the Dolphins too. He should win a place on Kristian Woolf's bench after impressing over the last two seasons.

For a player originally seemingly purchased as a back-up option, he has had plenty of impact for the expansion outfit and should continue to do so.

The other two places are reserved for veterans Mark Nicholls and Kenneath Bromwich.

Nicholls continues to be a serious influence for the Dolphins through the middle of the park, while Bromwich brings the ability to play either prop or second-row.

Nicholls will likely start the season in the run on side given Flegler's injury, opening up a spot for either Oryn Keeley or Josh Kerr.

Kristian Woolf could decide at some point decide to inject youth onto the bench though instead of the veterans, with the likes of Mason Teague, James Walsh and Michael Waqa all pushing for minutes.

The best 17

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Jake Averillo

4. Herbie Farnworth

5. Jack Bostock

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Thomas Flegler*

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13. Tom Gilbert

Interchange

14. Max Plath

15. Connelly Lemuelu

16. Mark Nicholls

17. Kenneath Bromwich

* - Thomas Flegler is recovering from shoulder nerve damage with an unknown return timeline.