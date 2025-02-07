The Canterbury Bulldogs returned to the finals for the first time in eight seasons during 2024, and will have more improvement on their internal radar heading into 2025.

Under the coaching of Cameron Ciraldo, and with Phil Gould overseeing operations, Canterbury were always expected to improve last year, but maybe not to the level they wound up doing so.

A Week 1 finals exit will leave a squad hungry for more as they are joined by a handful of new recruits who should only further their cause.

The entire squad has been flipped over in recent seasons, and that hasn't stopped in 2025, with ten players departing from the Top 30 at the start of last year, and another four joining, with other promotions handed out through the squad.

Youth will continue to be a focus for the Belmore-based outfit, but so too will the improving performances of their key players, including a halves combination that appears locked in stone after a stellar second half of 2024.

Here is how the Bulldogs will run out in 2025.

Recruitment report

Ins: Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards, 2026), Marcelo Montoya (New Zealand Warriors, 2026), Enari Tuala (Newcastle Knights, 2026), Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters, 2028)

Outs: Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels), Harrison Edwards (North Queensland Cowboys), Poasa Faamausili (retired), Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels), Joash Papalii (Parramatta Eels), Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Hayze Perham (Brisbane Broncos), Jordan Samrani (Parramatta Eels), Jeral Skelton (Wests Tigers), Zane Tetevano (retired)

Re-signed: Samuel Hughes (2026), Max King (2027), Jack Todd (2025)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Drew Hutchison, Kurt Mann, Kurtis Morrin, Jaeman Salmon, Toby Sexton, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Ryan Sutton, Blake Taaffe, Jack Todd, Jake Turpin, Blake Wilson

Full squad

Tom Amone, Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Josh Curran, Harry Hayes, Bailey Hayward, Samuel Hughes, Drew Hutchison, Viliame Kikau, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Reed Mahoney, Kurt Mann, Marcelo Montoya, Kurtis Morrin, Karl Oloapu, Jacob Preston, Jaeman Salmon, Toby Sexton, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Ryan Sutton, Blake Taaffe, Jack Todd, Connor Tracey, Enari Tuala, Sitili Tupouniua, Jake Turpin, Blake Wilson, Mitchell Woods, Bronson Xerri

Supplementary contracts: Sosaia Alatini, Lipoi Hopoi, Joseph O'Neill, Fanafou Seve, Logan Spinks, Jonathan Sua, Patrick Young

Who plays where?

Fullback

This position was a real toss up for the Bulldogs at the start of 2024, but that isn't the case 12 months later.

Connor Tracey very clearly won the race ahead of Blake Taaffe throughout the campaign, finished the year there and will start the new one at the back as well.

The former Shark has the ability to play all over the backline, but has the talent to make things work at fullback, something he did well for the Dogs in 2024.

Taaffe is a very handy back-up option, with precious little else in the squad. Stephen Crichton was originally signed to play fullback but is unlikely to move from the centres, while winger Blake Wilson could also shuffle to the back if need be.

Wingers

The wing spots are far less set in stone for the Bulldogs given Wilson is snapping at the heels for a role in the starting side.

He will likely have to continue biding his time in 2025 though. Canterbury may have axed Josh Addo-Carr, but he will be replaced by new recruit Marcelo Montoya, who lines up for his second stint in blue and white after time away at the Warriors.

On the other wing will be Jacob Kiraz. In an ideal world, the Lebanese international would likely want to be closer to the ball in the centres, but he was a try-scoring, metre-eating machine for Cameron Ciraldo's side in 2024, and was among their most important players.

The role of the winger has become one of the most important in the game in terms of getting a set away to a good start, and few did it better than Kiraz in 2024.

Beyond the first three, Enari Tuala has been signed from the Knights as a depth option, but there is little else in the way of back-up, with development player Jonathan Sua potentially looking to push for a debut this year.

Centres

The centres, like the fullback role, was up in the air heading into 2024, but appears to be far less so this time around.

Stephen Crichton might have joined the club to play fullback, but his leadership and play in the centres had him named Captain of the Year, and to the Dally M Team of the Year, in 2024.

The Origin star is a walk-up starter, and should again be joined by Bronson Xerri who had a fantastic first year back after spending four years out of the game over a drug ban.

Winger Blake Wilson could feature in the centres if there are injury issues, while Tuala is versatile enough to play at either wing or in the centres.

Halves

Drew Hutchison might have been given first crack at the halves in 2024, but that won't be the case in 2025.

He was replaced during the second half of last season at halfback by former Gold Coast Titan and junior Origin player Toby Sexton who was excellent in sparking the Bulldogs' attack to life.

His work gave the club a new identity after basing their first half of the season on defence.

He will be joined in the halves by Matt Burton, who has become known for his towering kicking game, but needs to keep improving this year if the blue and white are to take the next step.

Canterbury have plenty of options ready to go as back-up in the halves. Drew Hutchison at halfback or five-eighth, Blake Taaffe could handle the number six jumper, a returning Karl Oloapu could step in at either position, and so too could talented youngster Mitchell Woods who the Bulldogs won the race for ahead of both AFL and rugby union.

Bailey Hayward, who spent much of 2024 playing as the club's utility, is also able to feature in the halves. He has previously started there for Ireland.

Middle forwards

New recruits in the forwards will certainly add competition for spots at the Bulldogs, with Tom Amone the big one at prop.

He is likely to miss out on a starting position though given the performance of Max King and Samuel Hughes in 2024. The duo should both retain their roles in the run-on side for coach Ciraldo.

Kurt Mann too should retain his role at lock. Formerly a utility who couldn't find a permanent starting role, his work rate, ball-playing and footwork has now won him the role at number 13, where he plays as well as any modern-day lock.

Josh Curran and Tom Amone will both push for roles across the middle third of the field, with Curran among Canterbury's best last year.

Ryan Sutton will be hoping his horror run of injuries is over, but will start the year outside the squad, while the likes of Jack Todd, Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Kurtis Morrin will all also push for game time with development players Lipoi Hopoi, Fanafou Seve and Patrick Young providing further back-up.

Hooker

There is really no doubt Reed Mahoney will start in the number nine for the Bulldogs during 2025.

His game went to another level last year, even if a fair amount of that was based of niggling opponents and constantly looking for a scrap.

The former Eel could well be on the cusp of State of Origin rugby league this year if his form holds strong.

Jake Turpin is the only other stand-alone dummy half in the squad, but will only play if Mahoney is out injured, while Bailey Hayward could also fill in at a pinch.

Edge forwards

The second-row becomes an intriguing question this year for the blue and white given the signing of Sitilu Tupouniua from the Roosters.

The edge forward was injured for a chunk of 2024 before being let go by the tri-colours, but he won't take well to not having a major role with the Bulldogs.

Unfortunately for him, he is going to likely be stuck behind former Panthers' premiership-winner Viliame Kikau, and boom youngster Jacob Preston, who has been among the best in blue and white over the past two seasons.

There are plenty of other youngsters snapping at the heels for spots in the second-row at Belmore, led by Harry Hayes and Jack Todd.

Jaeman Salmon too will be pushing to get a spot back in the top squad at the Bulldogs, albeit now seeming well down the pecking order.

Josh Curran could also play on the edge in a tip of the hat to his versatility, and development players Sosaia Alatini and Logan Spinks could also push for minutes.

Interchange

Maybe one of the biggest questions for the Bulldogs is who will play the utility role off the bench.

Without missing all of last year, Karl Oloapu may have kept Bailey Hayward out of the NRL set-up.

That didn't happen and Hayward is now established as a strong back-up half and hooker. We have given him the nod, but this could go either way.

The forwards on the pine more or less pick themselves. Tupouniua, Curran and Amone should all feature on a regular basis, just edging out the likes of Morrin, Salmon and Sutton if he can get back to full fitness in the coming months.

The best 17

1. Connor Tracey

2. Jacob Kiraz

3. Bronson Xerri

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Matt Burton

7. Toby Sexton

8. Max King

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Samuel Hughes

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Bailey Hayward

15. Josh Curran

16. Sitili Tupouniua

17. Tom Amone