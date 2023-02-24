The Newcastle Knights had a horror 2022 season, and the prospects for the new campaign don't look all that much more promising, despite some big calls on the recruitment front.

Those decisions, of course, are headlined by the decision to move David Klemmer onto the Wests Tigers, receiving halfback Jackson Hastings in return.

While that move feels like moving the deck chairs on the Titanic, the signing of Lachlan Miller - where the Knights have given up boom young prop Max Bradbury - allows Kalyn Ponga to move to five-eighth.

The move was ill-fated last time they tried it, but Ponga is older, more mature and more experienced this time around.

Whether that works or not remains to be seen though. The Knights have been among the NRL's worst-attacking sides for each of the last two seasons, and that'll need to change if they are to make their way back to the finals in 2023.

That, on the surface though, looks a long way off for under siege coach Adam O'Brien and his troops.

Here is how the Knights will line up in 2023.

Recruitment report

Ins: Adam Elliott (Canberra Raiders, 2025), Tyson Gamble (Brisbane Broncos, 2024), Jackson Hastings (Wests Tigers, 2025), Jack Hetherington (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2025), Greg Marzhew (Gold Coast Titans, 2025), Lachlan Miller (Cronulla Sharks, 2025), Toni Tupouniua (2024)

Outs: Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Wests Tigers), Edrick Lee (The Dolphins), Anthony Milford (The Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Parramatta Eels), Chris Randall (Gold Coast Titans), Pasami Saulo (Canberra Raiders), Sauaso Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Re-signed: Mat Croker (2024), Phoenix Crossland (2024), Kalyn Ponga (2027), Simi Sasagi (2024), Leo Thompson (2025)

Off-contract end 2023: Adam Clune, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Tyson Frizell, Bailey Hodgson, Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns, Brodie Jones, Kurt Mann, Miles Martin, Kobe Rugless, Tavita Toloi, Enari Tuala, Chris Vea'ila, Dominic Young

Full squad

Bradman Best, Jayden Brailey, Adam Clune, Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington, Bailey Hodgson, Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns, Brodie Jones, Dylan Lucas, Kurt Mann, Greg Marzhew, Lachlan Miller, Kalyn Ponga, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Simi Sasagi, Leo Thompson, Enari Tuala, Dominic Young

Who plays where?

Fullback

It had been reported even before Miller's ultimate move from the Sharks to the Knights that Kalyn Ponga had been training at five-eighth. The reasons presented were getting his hands on the ball more often, and moving to what is traditionally one of the NRL's most injury-free positions.

That said, it was reported that Queensland representative Dane Gagai and young gun Englishman Bailey Hodgson were the duo training in the position.

Miller will now almost certainly take the number one jumper after exiting the Sharks in search of more game time and opportunities for 2023, but he will have strong back up from the duo of Hodgson and Gagai.

Expect Hodgson to be the one in front if Miller suffers from form issues or an injury at any point though given Gagai's importance to the side elsewhere.

Wingers

He won't be there in 2024, but Dominic Young has an important role to play in what will now be his final season at the Knights. It's understood he will link up with the Sydney Roosters on a long-term deal from 2024, likely to be at least four years in length.

That said, Young was one of the bright spots in a horrendous season for Newcastle last season with the boom Englishman finding the tryline at will.

He also brings a significant height advantage to the Hunter, being the NRL's tallest player.

He will be joined on the other wing by a recruit in Greg Marzhew, who has tackle-breaking ability in spades as one of the competition's strongest ball-runners.

His move from the Gold Coast Titans came as something of a surprise, but he replaces Edrick Lee in the side, while Hymel Hunt and Enari Tuala provide the back up out wide.

Centres

The centres are among the easiest positions in the Newcastle side to pick, but that doesn't mean they had a particularly impressive season last year - that said, not many players in O'Brien's battling side did.

Dane Gagai has become synonymous with his excellent State of Origin performances trumping his club efforts, and while he will hold the starting spot, he will also need to pick up his game.

He will be joined by Bradman Best on the other side of the park, who simply doesn't see the ball enough. A mix of him not demanding it, and his teammates not providing has led to Best becoming one of the most overhyped players in the game to this point in his career.

The hype though, is not hard to understand - he is an absolute weapon when he does touch the ball, and must be a focal point of Newcastle's plans if they are to rescue their horrid attack.

Hymel Hunt and Enari Tuala, who are listed as back up on the wing, can also slot in at centre, while Bailey Hodgson has been described as "at home" in the position, adding to the depth out wide for the Knights.

Halves

The signing of Lachlan Miller has made the halves selection at the Knights as straightforward as it can possibly be - Kalyn Ponga will wear the six, and the arriving Jackson Hastings will wear the seven.

While there are fewer questions about Hastings, he is still not safe and needs a big year to justify the fact David Klemmer, who has served as Newcastle's forward leader, has gone the other way.

Ponga, on the other hand, has been trialed at five-eighth before, where it simply hasn't worked.

That's not to say it won't work this time, but there is a lot to prove, and realistically, a short period of time to do it.

Should issues strike, then Tyson Gamble, who has made the switch from the Brisbane Broncos, will be first into the side, while Adam Clune, who played a number of games last year, will also serve as an option. With Jake Clifford's departure and Simi Sasagi's injury, the depth in the halves has taken a hit.

Middle forwards

With David Klemmer's exit to Concord, the Saifiti brothers will take over as the leaders in the middle this year for the men from the Hunter.

Neither Daniel or Jacob have been able to put together a long stint of consistent form, but both need to find a way to achieve just that this season if the Knights are to go anywhere.

Klemmer's exit puts considerable strain on the middle third, although the arrival of Adam Elliott does answer the lock question. He was superb there for the Raiders in the second half of 2022, and should receive first opportunity in the Hunter.

Kurt Mann will serve as his direct back-up, while out and out props Mat Croker and Leo Thompson will both be options in the middle, as will Jack Hetherington who had moved to the edge ahead of his injury and departure from the Bulldogs.

Hooker

Chris Randall's departure from the Knights leaves the club a little bit short at the number nine, and putting an enormous amount of pressure on Jayden Brailey to get it right consistently this year.

Brailey's biggest problem in recent seasons has been injury, and that could yet play into this season as well.

Elliott backed up at hooker last year in Canberra and could be asked to do the same this year, while the likes of Phoenix Crossland and Kurt Mann could both be asked to spend minutes in the number nine role during the year.

Second-row

In what is a common trend for the Knights, the departure of Mitch Barnett to the New Zealand Warriors takes away from the depth available on the edge.

Their starting duo however are strong, with veteran and former Origin player Tyson Frizell to join Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who is now becoming experienced in his own right.

The Knights have plenty of depth on the edge as well - Brodie Jones has experience starting, while Jack Hetherington is expected to feature prominently. Jack Johns is another option for the men from the Hunter, while Simi Sasagi, when he returns from injury later in the season could feature here, as he could in a number of positions.

Interchange

Missing out on the number 13 jersey to Adam Elliott, Kurt Mann will go straight onto the bench as the genuine utility. He will spend most of his minutes at lock, but could be asked to play anywhere from fullback to the halves, or hooker and the centres.

Phoenix Crossland will serve as his direct back up, but otherwise is unlikely to see any game time this year.

Expect Jack Hetherington, Leo Thompson and Brodie Jones to be the three forwards who make the cut, although the impressive youngster Mat Croker and Jack Johns could feature and figure prominently in discussions around the makeup of the side throughout the course of the season.

Knights' best 17 for 2023

1. Lachlan Miller

2. Dominic Young

3. Dane Gagai

4. Bradman Best

5. Greg Marzhew

6. Kalyn Ponga

7. Jackson Hastings

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Daniel Saifiti

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon

13. Adam Elliott

14. Kurt Mann

15. Jack Hetherington

16. Leo Thompson

17. Brodie Jones