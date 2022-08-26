The NRLW semi-finals will be joined by two Prime Minister's XIII games at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, September 25.

The NRL confirmed this morning that a formerly empty day on the rugby league calendar - the Sunday of preliminary final weekend in the NRL - will now have eight hours of football in a quadruple header at the old Lang Park venue.

The 2022 season of the NRLW - which is the second to be played this year after the 2021 season was postponed to earlier this year - will be the second to feature semi-finals.

It comes after the competition was expanded to six teams, with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos joined by the Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels.

The expansion moves come ahead of the competition moving to ten teams in 2023 with the North Queensland Cowboys, Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers all set to join the competition.

The semi-finals for the NRLW competition will be played exactly one week before the grand final, which will be held the following Sunday at Homebush in a triple header with the revived State Challenge (played between the NSW Cup and QLD Cup winners) and the NRL men's grand final.

The two semi-finals being played at Suncorp Stadium is a big boost for the women's game, which will also have the right to open the new Sydney Football Stadium next weekend when the Roosters clash with the Dragons.

The two Prime Minister's XIII games on the other hand, will be played against Papua New Guinea in Brisbane, with the two teams to be made up of World Cup hopefuls whose teams have been eliminated from their respective competitions.

Australian men's coach Mal Meninga recently spoke out over his hope the game would go ahead, allowing players a valuable chance to push for selection and retain match fitness during the four-week block between the end of the regular season and the team jetting out for England ahead of the global tournament starting in mid-October.

The exact timings and order of the four games is yet to be confirmed by the NRL, however, it's thought that the two Prime Minister's XIII games will be played ahead of the NRLW semi-finals, with the day likely to kick-off at around midday (AEST).

The NRL have also confirmed that all four matches will be broadcast across Fox Sports and the Nine Network, with the two Prime Minister's XIII games on Gem, before the NRLW semi-finals are moved to the main channel.