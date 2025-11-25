With the full NRL draw out for 2026, teams and their fans will have circled dates in their calendars.

Must-win games, key outings, rivalry clashes.

No team is going to win 24 from 24 throughout the course of an NRL season that is wildly tough to predict at the best of times, but clubs will know the key games they must win.

For fans, neutral or supporters, here are the five biggest clashes to watch for each and every NRL side throughout the 2026 season, kicking off in Las Vegas on the first weekend of March and winding itself across Australia and New Zealand over the following six months.