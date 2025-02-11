The Penrith Panthers come into the 2025 NRL season looking to make it five premierships on the bounce, but it will be a less than straightforward run through the season.

Here is everything you need to know about the Panthers' fixture list for the upcoming season.

Teams to play twice

Sydney Roosters (Round 2, 7), Melbourne Storm (Round 3, 24), South Sydney Rabbitohs (Round 4, 20), North Queensland Cowboys (Round 5, 10), Newcastle Knights (Round 12, 23), Parramatta Eels (Round 13, 19), Wests Tigers (Round 14, 21), Canterbury Bulldogs (Round 17, 26)

When the mathematics of fixture list toughness is run, it's impossible for the Panthers to have the toughest draw given they can't play against themselves.

Despite that, they do have to play the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters out of last year's top four, although the Roosters are likely to go in the wrong direction this year.

They also clash with the Cowboys, Knights and Bulldogs out of last year's top eight, with their other double ups coming against the Eels, Rabbitohs and Tigers.

Travel schedule

The Panthers face a tricky start to the season when it comes to travel, with a trip to Las Vegas on the menu after the shortest off-season of any team given their appearance in the grand final.

They also then have to travel as much as any Sydney-based team over the remainder of the season, with another six games requiring air transport during the year.

They face a trip to Melbourne, a trip to Auckland, a trip to Townsville, one to the Gold Coast and two to Brisbane.

Turnaround times

The Panthers also have been dealt the rough end of the stick when it comes to turnaround times throughout the 2025 season.

They face two five-day turnarounds, both coming in and around the State of Origin period. The first is in the full round between Game 2 and 3, and the other is the week after the Origin period finishes.

Certainly less than ideal for the Panthers who will have plenty of players in the Origin arena.

The club also have half a dozen six-day turnarounds, with three of those coming in the final five weeks of the season, creating a chaotic finish to the year for the men from the foot of the mountains.

Start of the season

The Panthers open their season in Las Vegas against the Cronulla Sharks in what should be a bell-ringer of a clash. They then face the Roosters and Storm (away from home), before the Rabbitohs, Cowboys and Dolphins round out their first six games.

The opening to the year will certainly give plenty of insight into how Penrith are going to perform following the off-season departures of Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva and James Fisher-Harris, with tough opposition littered through the start of their campaign.

The Origin period

Few teams are hit as hard by State of Origin as the Panthers.

In a boost, they have landed two of their byes before Origin games though, with the Panthers not having to play before Game 2 or 3.

They clash with the Knights before Game 1, while their games after Origin with players backing up on tight turnarounds feature the Eels, the Warriors in Auckland, and the Eels again.

The run home

The Panthers have a run home that most clubs would dream of. In the final seven weeks, the only teams they face from last year's top eight are the Knights, Storm and Bulldogs.

Their other games during that period come against the Tigers, Titans, Raiders and Dragons, with the Panthers also only leaving New South Wales once in that period - during Round 22 against the Titans.

Toughest stretch

The period leading into the Origin window could be a tough one for the Panthers, with the Sea Eagles, Broncos (at Magic Round) and Cowboys in Townsville off a six-day turnaround leading into their first bye of the season.

Given their heavy weight of travel during the first six weeks, as well as some of the tough opposition they play, this could be a physically demanding stretch for the Panthers.

Easiest stretch

The period directly after State of Origin is over should be one where the Panthers can build a head of steam.

Round 20 against the Rabbitohs is on a five-day turnaround, but after that, they have eight days before playing the Tigers at home, seven before playing the Titans, and another six before playing the Knights.

Games to watch

Round 1, vs Cronulla Sharks, at Allegiant Stadium, Sun, Mar 2, 3:30pm

Round 3, vs Melbourne Storm, at AAMI Park, Thu, Mar 20, 8pm

Round 8, vs Manly Sea Eagles, at CommBank Stadium, Sat, Apr 26, 7:35pm

Round 19, vs Parramatta Eels, at CommBank Stadium, Sun, Jul 13, 4:05pm

Round 26, vs Canterbury Bulldogs, at Accor Stadium, Thu, Aug 28, 7:50pm

The must-win games

Round 2, vs Sydney Roosters, at CommBank Stadium, Fri, Mar 14, 8pm

Round 6, vs The Dolphins, at Suncorp Stadium, Thu, Apr 10, 7:50pm

Round 21, vs Wests Tigers, at CommBank Stadium, Sat, Jul 26, 5:30pm

Round 23, vs Newcastle Knights, at McDonald Jones Stadium, Fri, Aug 8, 6pm

Round 27, vs St George Illawarra Dragons, at WIN Stadium, Sat, Sep 6, 3pm

Full fixtures