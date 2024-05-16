The 2024 NRL season is rolling on, but clubs are already well into planning out their 2025 moves.

With contract spots being snapped up and players confirming whether they will stay at their current club or head elsewhere, Zero Tackle have run the rule over every team's current state of play.

This will be continually updated as player signings are confirmed - note, it will not be updated on rumours, but only confirmed signings.

There are over 120 spots available in Top 30s heading into next year, while most clubs are still yet to formally announce their development player lists.

Use the drop down menu below to navigate between clubs.

Correct as at May 17, 2024.