The 2024 NRL season is rolling on, but clubs are already well into planning out their 2025 moves.
With contract spots being snapped up and players confirming whether they will stay at their current club or head elsewhere, Zero Tackle have run the rule over every team's current state of play.
This will be continually updated as player signings are confirmed - note, it will not be updated on rumours, but only confirmed signings.
There are over 120 spots available in Top 30s heading into next year, while most clubs are still yet to formally announce their development player lists.
Correct as at May 17, 2024.
Brisbane Broncos
Broncos 2025 Player Movements
|2025 Gains
Va'a Semu (2027)
|2025 Losses
None
|Re-Signed
Ezra Mam (2029), Brendan Piakura (2027), Adam Reynolds (2025), Jordan Riki (2027), Tyson Smoothy (2025), Billy Walters (2026)
|Off Contract 2024
Coby Black, Delouise Hoeter, Josiah Karapani, Corey Oates, Jordan Pereira, Josh Rogers, Martin Taupau, Bailey Trew
Best 17 and full squad
1. Reece Walsh
2. Jesse Arthars
3. Selwyn Cobbo
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Deine Mariner
6. Ezra Mam
7. Adam Reynolds
8. Payne Haas
9. Billy Walters
10. Corey Jensen
11. Brendan Piakura
12. Jordan Riki
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Tyson Smoothy
15. Xavier Willison
16. Kobe Hetherington
17. Benjamin Te Kura
Rest of squad
18. Jack Gosiewski
19. Jaiyden Hunt
20. Israel Leota
21. Jock Madden
22. Blake Mozer
23. Cory Paix
24. Tristan Sailor
25. Fletcher Baker
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 5
2025 development list
1. Va'a Semu