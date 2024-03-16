The North Queensland Cowboys will aim to back up their strong Round 1 performance when they host the Newcastle Knights, who are out to take their first victory of the season in Townsville.

Despite being on the road during the opening round, the Cowboys found a way to put a dreadful 2023 season behind them and put plenty of points on the board in a big win over an ordinary Dolphins outfit.

That 2023 season seemingly had the Cowboys, who missed the top eight, on the verge of significant change at the end of this season through another poor campaign, but 2024 promises more off the back of their Round 1 effort.

Consistency will be a large part of the problem now for North Queensland, with it being their let down in 2023, but given the talent of Scott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden on the back of a forward pack featuring some of the games best young second-rowers, a win here would have them sitting pretty at two and zero.

The Knights, on the other hand, were frankly dreadful in their season-opener.

Falling short at home in front of a big crowd last Thursday against the Canberra Raiders, the Knights made errors, defended poorly and generally didn't look up to the mark they had set so strongly last season in their incredible surprise push to the top eight.

Kalyn Ponga will be under plenty of pressure to turn things around in Round 2 given the way he led the team last year, while coach Adam O'Brien also has a big question to answer over his halves. The Knights haven't been helped by the absence of Enari Tuala and Dylan Lucas, although are boosted by ex-Panther Thomas Jenkins coming straight into the side.

How to watch North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

The only way to watch this Saturday afternoon fixture will be through Fox Sports, who have the exclusive rights to Saturday fixtures across the first 20 rounds of the season.

Their coverage will commence at approximately 5pm following the conclusion of the earlier match between the Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers. The broadcast, available on Fox League (Channel 502) will require you to have an active and valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

To watch the match online, you'll need to either have the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports. In New Zealand, Sky Sports hold the exclusive rights, while Watch NRL is available to view the match globally.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights teams

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Sam McIntyre 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 18. Tomas Chester 19. Thomas Mikaele

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Jed Cartwright 18. Brodie Jones 19. Will Pryce

Key game information: North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Kick-off: Saturday, March 16, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Overall head-to-head record: Played 44, Cowboys 22, Knights 22

Record at venue: Played 4, Cowboys 4, Knights 0

Last meeting: 2023, Round 8 - Cowboys 18 defeat Knights 16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Referee: Adam Gee

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights betting odds

Unsurprisingly given the location of the match, as well as Round 1 form, the Knights come in as the $1.42 favourites to roll the Knights, who are at $2.85.

The line is set at 7.5 points, while Kyle Feldt and Murray Taulagi ($8 and $8.50) are favourites to cross for the first try ahead of Greg Marzhew at $9. Thomas Jenkins, on his Newcastle debut, is $2.40 to score anytime, while prolific try-scorer Jeremiah Nanai sits at $2.80 to cross anytime.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, March 15.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights prediction

The Knights are a lot better than they showed lastb week in what was ultimately a dismal display against the Raiders.

They will - or at least should - show a lot more here, but Townsville has been a tough place traditionally for anyone, let alone Newcastle to play.

The Knights are yet to win in Townsville since the new venue opened, and it's tough to see that changing here.

Cowboys by 10.