Knockout rugby league begins for 2024 when the first NRL final is played at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, with the North Queensland Cowboys to clash with the Newcastle Knights.

Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 14.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights, NRL elimination final on TV

The third match of the finals will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 7pm (AEST) after the news, while Fox Sports' coverage will commence following the conclusion of the earlier game between the Storm and Sharks, which is expected to conclude at 6pm.

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights, NRL elimination final online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights, NRL elimination final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Saturday, September 14

Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Cowboys $1.36, Knights $3.20

Teams

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 17. Griffin Neame 18. Jaxon Purdue 20. Thomas Mikaele

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Fletcher Sharpe 3. Dane Gagai 12. Dylan Lucas 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jack Cogger 7. Phoenix Crossland 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 22. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Mathew Croker 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Brodie Jones 18. Thomas Cant 19. Will Pryce