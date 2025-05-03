It has long been a question on the lips of NRL fans - what could Selwyn Cobbo produce at fullback if given a proper opportunity?

Kevin Walters was so against playing the youngster in the number one jumper that he only managed two games there over previous seasons, despite Reece Walsh missing many more than that.

At times, Cobbo's own form was probably to his detriment when the position opened up, but there are no prizes for guessing where he ultimately wants to play the majority of his career.

At the back.

And it's not exactly a difficult equation to work out. Fullbacks are paid more, they get their hands on the ball more, and while that comes with more pressure and expectation, that is exactly what any player who is going to be near the top of the game needs to excel.

Sure, wingers and centres are important, but there is no undermining the value of players in the number one jumper.

And Cobbo appeared to provide the Broncos a point of different in his first run there under Michael Maguire as Reece Walsh sat out with an injury that is likely to sideline him from the first game of the State of Origin series.

In short, the Broncos just looked to be built different with Cobbo at the back.

There is no secret that Walsh has struggled a little bit this season.

Not so much that he has deserved to be dropped, and he has certainly had enough nice moments contributing to a Brisbane attack that has largely been one of the best in the competition.

But there has still been enough head-scratchers, enough mistakes, and enough wrong decisions to question now whether he is really the best option at the back going forward.

Of course, signed all the way through to the end of 2029 on a deal believed to be worth a million dollars per season, there is no chance he is not going to be the fullback when he returns, and then for the foreseeable future.

That creates an intriguingly large headache for the Broncos, where Cobbo simply may not want to stay, despite being a Cherbourg local whose preference was always tipped to be remaining at Red Hill.

He as good as said over the weekend his growing up and living in the area for his whole life simply won't decide his next deal.

That means only one thing.

He is going to pick based on what makes the most sense for his career, his rugby league development, and his pay packet.

The irony of the last point of course is that the deal for Walsh, as well as other big-money deals for the likes of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and the one currently being negotiated for Kotoni Staggs is very, very likely to ensure the Broncos can't compete on the open market should rival teams splash the cash - potentially as much as seven figures - to lure the talented Queensland representative away from Red Hill.

Whether that all pushes Cobbo out of Brisbane remains to be seen.

There has been a glaring lack of clubs reportedly going after him, but it would be somewhat foolish to suspect his management, who have been able to negotiate with rivals since November 1, aren't fielding inquiries over his future.

Every match he plays at fullback, if he performs like he did last weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs, will only add to the race for his services, and indeed, the potential value of his next deal.

That all said, the sample size in the number one jumper is small at the moment, limited to three games at NRL level in total, and a single game this year, but there was enough there to suggest any clubs who want a fullback who could potentially line up anywhere in the back five as well, should be lining up around the block.

There will undoubtedly be ups and downs over the next six weeks, but the start is now on the board, and the reports regarding Brisbane ever only realistically being able to retain Staggs or Cobbo could well come true.

It's all ultimately going to depend on Cobbo's desire for cash, and his desire to play the number one.

If he wants either of those to be part of his next deal, it won't be in Brisbane, no matter how much Michael Maguire wants it to be the case.