The Parramatta Eels are poised to retain head coach Brad Arthur long-term ahead of this week's grand final, with the hopes that he can secure multiple premierships in the coming years.

Parramatta's 36-year premiership drought has become a thing of infamy for the club, yet club CEO Jim Sarantinos believes Arthur is the man the Eels need.

“Brad is contracted until 2024 and hopefully we achieve the ultimate success in that period,” Sarantinos told The Daily Telegraph.

“If we do, there’d be no reason why Brad wouldn’t continue on."

Sarantinos is hopeful that Arthur can lead the Eels to a sustained period of success that would see him join the coaching ilk of Trent Robison or Craig Bellamy.

“The common thing with those (top coaches) is they are winning premierships on a regular basis," Sarantinos continued.

"If we are winning premierships regularly then why would you change your coach?"

“We haven’t won yet, but we are one game away and hopefully we can continue to be consistent and among the top teams in years to come.”

Arthur himself remains a "realist" but still expressed his desire to continue with the club long-term.

“I would like to stay on but I’m also a realist. I get it. At some stage the club will get sick of me and the players might get sick of me,” Arthur commented.

“I don’t want to outstay my welcome here. I just want to be valued here and be doing my job.

"If I get to the stage where I feel I can’t have an impact, it’s time for me to change, but at the moment, I love my job and I love the club. I know the players like having me here, but nothing is forever."

The show of commitment in the grand final bound coach comes after years of heartbreak in the west of Sydney.

Parramatta had been knocked out at the semi-final stage three times in a row heading into this season, and while they have broken the drought, the ultimate curse of a premiership still looms large on Sunday.

At one point earlier in the season, it was reported that Arthur would only be retained if Parramatta made the grand final, something they have now achieved.