It appears unlikely that Tesi Niu will be back at Red Hill for the 2023 season after being given the green light to explore his options by Broncos powerbrokers.

Niu's impending exit from the former powerhouse arose after Brisbane ticked off on the 21-year-old's request to begin negotiations with rival clubs.

With Reece Walsh rejoining Kevin Walters' stable for next season, Niu's name slid down the depth chart for the number one jersey, with English star Herbie Farnworth also a rival for the slot.

Still, as stated by News Corp, each member of this above trio is said to have been told by Walters that he holds no current preference as to who will start at fullback come Round 1.

Although Walsh's purchase back from Warriors at the cessation of last season remains a sticking point, the wunderkind expressed that he holds hopes that he and Niu can stay linked next season.

“I hope Tesi sticks around because he's an awesome player and one of my good mates. I love being around him,” Walsh said.

“We haven't played too much footy together yet but he's an awesome player. I hope he doesn't go.

“We're going in the right direction. All of us young boys are pushing each other and trying to make each other better.

“I hope Tesi stays around long-term because we've got an awesome club here.

“We can do something special.”

Niu remains a contracted name on the Broncos' books, yet, if a suitable suitor arises in the open market, the club's football department - headed by favourite son Ben Ikin - won't stand in the local product's way.

With Niu born and raised in the River City, Dolphins' head coach Wayne Bennett has claimed that his interest had been piqued.

“I didn't realise Tesi had been given permission to negotiate with other clubs, but if he is available, yes we're interested in him,” Bennett was quoted by News Corp.



“I haven't seen a lot of Tesi but what I have seen of him, I have liked.

“I didn't know Brisbane were prepared to let him go but we'll have a talk internally and make a decision on whether to sign him.

“There's no deal done with Tesi, but he has something to offer and he is one guy we will look to talk to when the time is right.”

Niu has made 32 first-grade appearances for Brisbane since making his debut during the COVID-effected 2020 season, lacing the boots on 10 occasions last season.

The Broncos are set to meet the Dolphins for the first time at Suncorp Stadium in Round 4. A secondary fixture against their fledgling rivals has also been scheduled to take place during Round 18 at the Gabba.