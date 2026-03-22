There has been a development in ways PNG Chiefs players are able to capitalise on their earnings while they are living in the Melanesian country. \n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald has reported that third-party player revenues will also be tax-free on top of the playing contracts.\n\nIt adds another layer of incentive for players to make the move up north, with ARL Chairman Peter V'landys confirming the tax agreement.\n\n"Any revenue they earn in PNG is tax-free. It's like you're doing a tax return in PNG, it's all tax-free. Playing in PNG will set them up for life," the ARL Commission boss said.\n\n\n\n\n\nThird-party revenue streams have been a growing aspect in the NRL ecosystem, with players being sought out by brands to exclusively label a player with their trademark.\n \n\n\nIt is common to see shoe and athletic apparel brands agree to terms with players such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma, etc., in a bid to separate them from their competitors. \n \n\nIt sees NRL stars like Reece Walsh, Kalyn Ponga and Nathan Cleary, among many others, all exclusively use brands in a third-party deal.\n \n\nIt is an ambitious development in the agreement between the two countries' governments, as the clock is starting to race for the Chiefs to begin signing players later this year.\n \n\n\n\n"We used to have the Brisbane Broncos as a one-city team. This is a one-country team, where people are fanatical about rugby league," V'landys said.\n\n"Can you imagine 10 million people following one team? It's a monopoly because it's the only sport that's played there. People don't realise how big PNG is going to be."\n\nAlex Johnston and Toby Rudolf have both publicly displayed their interest in becoming maiden franchise players, with this new revelation expected to bring in more.\n\nAlong with resort accommodation, tax-free salaries and access to a private island, the third-party tax agreement adds another audacious element for NRL players looking to secure their future.\n\n\n\n