The details of where the Chiefs' players and their families will be housed in Papua New Guinea have been revealed, with the NRL finalising that the players will stay in five-star accommodation and have access to a private island resort.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Airways Hotels and Residences will be the provider for the NRL Chiefs, pledging to build 80 villas and surrounding communities for the players and their families.

The hideaway will have a shuttle escorting the VIPs around the resort, which also houses shops, gyms, medical facilities, a bank, and nearby recreational sports courts.

The Chiefs will have access to a private island, Loloata Island Resort, which can be used by the players and their families, completely excluded from the mainland.

The Airways resort is also close to the international airport, making it easy access for players who will be travelling constantly during the season.

It will provide players who pledge to move to the Melanesian country with complete luxury, and, along with the tax-free incentives, is expected to persuade high-profile players to relocate.

There was also some interest from Marriott and Hilton; however, the NRL have opted to go with Airways, as they are looking to provide more long-term housing.

With the housing preparation out of the way, Chiefs GM Michael Chammas can start building his roster for a tough preseason starting in November next year.