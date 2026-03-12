Cronulla Sharks centre Jesse Ramien has been spotted in Sydney's south having a meeting with a rival NRL club's head coach and recruitment officer.\n\nOff-contract at the end of this season, the Sharks are expected to let Ramien go, opting to use the money for re-signing other talent such as Sam Stonestreet and Billy Burns.\n\nBut for Raimen, it appears he has wasted no time in trying to secure his future.\n\nAccording to Wide World of Sports, the 28-year-old was seen in Brighton having a coffee with North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten and the Cowboys' head of recruitment, Clint Zammit.\n\nHowever, the Townsville side may have a fight on their hands to secure Ramien's services with The Daily Telegraph reporting in late February that both the Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles are keen on the centre.\n\n[caption id="attachment_157587" align="alignnone" width="1522"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Jesse Ramien of the Sharkscelebrates scoring a try during the round 16 NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nRamien's manager, Trevor Conroy, also previously confirmed the experienced centre's interest in joining the NRL's newest expansion club, the PNG Chiefs.\n\n"Jesse would definitely be keen on going to Papua New Guinea," Conroy told The Courier-Mail in November last year.\n\n"He has told me directly he would have no concerns at all about living in Port Moresby."\n\nRegardless of where he ends up, with 171 games of NRL experience, Ramien would prove a valuable pickup for any club looking to bolster their centres.