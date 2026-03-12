The St George Illawarra Dragons are monitoring Jahream Bula's contract situation very carefully as they believe he could be the marquee signing post-Gutherson era.\n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the Dragons have a keen interest in the Tigers' fullback if the inner-west club is unable to agree on an extension.\n\nThere is a mutual agreement in Bula's contract for 2027 for an upgrade to $900k a season.\n\nThe Tigers will have talks with Bula's management to finalise the terms in the next month.\n\nIf they decide otherwise against the upgrade, it is on Bula's terms whether he wants to commit to the deal.\n\nIf both parties decline or can't agree on terms, he will be able to negotiate with other teams. \n\nThe Dragons are set to be one of the sides interested in his services, with it being reported that he is seen as a long-term replacement for Clint Gutherson.\n\nThe Dragons have not contacted Bula due to anti-tampering laws; however, they sought clarification from NRL head offices to see what is allowed in this scenario.\n\nGutherson is signed until the end of 2027; it is unknown what his plans are after that, with reports floating around that he could be moving to a lock position for the Red V.\n\nThe Wollongong-based club will want to ensure there is a succession plan after Gutherson, with Tyrell Sloan having no certainty of locking down the long-term fullback position, leaving the door ajar for a Bula berth. \n\nAlthough Sloan has shown glimpses of attacking brilliance, the youngster is off-contract this year, indicating that the Red V may be looking elsewhere for their fullback stock moving forward.\n\nAlthough the Tigers will be looking to keep Bula in orange and black, they have signed former Australian schoolboy Jack Attard, who may be a backup parachute plan if Bula and the club cannot strike a deal.