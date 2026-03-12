The Roosters and Rabbitohs have cut their squads to 20 ahead of tomorrow's match at Allianz Stadium.

 2026-03-13T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-03-13T09:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLRoostersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1James TedescoJames Tedesco
2Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
4Robert ToiaRobert Toia
19Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
5M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase
6Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
7Sam WalkerSam Walker
8Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
9Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu
10Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12Siua WongSiua Wong
13Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
 INTERCHANGE
14Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15Blake SteepBlake Steep
16Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
18Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
21Tom RodwellTom Rodwell
 RESERVES
22Taylor LosaluTaylor Losalu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Jye GrayJye Gray1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell3
Jack WightonJack Wighton4
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi10
David FifitaDavid Fifita11
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos14
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan15
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner16
Sean KeppieSean Keppie17
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt18
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa19
 RESERVES
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher21

Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.