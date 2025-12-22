Still sporting a moonboot heading into the Christmas holidays, the Newcastle Knights has provided the latest update on superstar fullback and captain Kalyn Ponga ahead of the upcoming 2026 NRL season.

Sustaining a Lisfranc injury at the backend of this year's campaign, the Knights have confirmed that Ponga will indeed be fit and available for their opening match of the season against the Canterbury Bulldogs in Las Vegas.

This comes as he has yet to begin training and is expected to resume normal activities in the new year.

The decision to rest him at the moment is due to the Knights taking a cautious approach with him in case he re-injuries himself.

“We need to take a conservative approach with Kalyn,” Head of Football Chris James told SEN 1170 Breakfast.