International Rugby League (IRL) have confirmed the five contenders for the 2025 Golden Boot award, shortening the list from 18 players.

Representatives of the New Zealand Kiwis have won the award three out of the past four times, and it looks like the prestigious honour could once find itself in the hands of a Kiwi player, with prized Newcastle Knights recruit Dylan Brown the favourite to clinch the award.

One of five players shortlisted, Brown had a sensational campaign for the Kiwis at the 2025 Pacific Championships, which saw them defeat Samoa in the final and Tonga in the group stage.

International teammates Joseph Tapine have also been shortlisted, as well as Harry Grant, Payne Haas and Cameron Munster, who was named the Player of the Series during the 2025 Ashes between Australia and England.

In the women's category, Jillaroos winger Julia Robinson is the favourite to win the Golden Boot after narrowly missing out on winning the 2025 Dally M Medal, while Tamika Upton has also been shortlisted but played one less match than the others nominated.

The other three players shortlisted are Yasmin Clydesdale, New Zealand star Apii Nichols and Cook Islands youngster Chantay Kiria-Ratu.

Men

Dylan Brown (New Zealand)

Harry Grant (Australia)

Payne Haas (Samoa)

Cameron Munster (Australia)

Joseph Tapine (New Zealand)

Women

Yasmin Clydesdale (Jillaroos)

Chantay Kiria-Ratu (Cook Islands)

Apii Nichols (New Zealand)

Julia Robinson (Australia)

Tamika Upton (Australia)

Wheelchair

Jack Brown (England)

Joseph Calcott (Ireland)

Nathan Collins (England)

Rob Hawkins (England)

Bayley McKenna (Australia)

Zac Schumacher (Australia)