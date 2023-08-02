After weeks of rumours, Jed Cartwright has officially inked a new contract that will see him become a Newcastle Knight for the next two seasons.

Aged 26, Cartwright will join the Knights from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he has been for four years since signing from the Penrith Panthers at the end of the 2019 season.

Possessing a unique skill set, it is likely he will be used from the interchange bench but can be used in a variety of positions, mainly playing in either the back row or centres. His versatility can also see him used to play in the front row or lock position if needed.

Jed Cartwright comes from a famous football family, which includes his grandfather Merv Cartwright, father, John Cartwright and cousin Bryce Cartwright.

His grandfather was one of the Panthers' founding officials. While his father, John, represented the Panthers, Australia and New South Wales during the 1990s, and his cousin Bryce currently plays for the Parramatta Eels.

“Jed has been involved with top tier clubs during his rugby league career," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said on the arrival of Cartwright to the club.

“He has an excellent work ethic and an ability to play different positions.

“We are seeking good character for the Knights, Jed brings those traits and we have no doubt his best football is ahead of him.”